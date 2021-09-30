Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Delhi News / 25-year-old man drowns in farmhouse swimming pool in east Delhi’s Maidangarhi
delhi news

25-year-old man drowns in farmhouse swimming pool in east Delhi’s Maidangarhi

A police officer said the man did not know swimming and added that they have registered a case against the owner of the farmhouse
By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON SEP 30, 2021 11:41 PM IST
Police said the man had gone to the farmhouse to attend a get-together with colleagues on Tuesday. (Picture for representation only)

New Delhi: A 25-year-old man, who worked as a waiter at an eatery in south Delhi, drowned in a swimming pool in a farmhouse in Dera village in east Delhi’s Maidangarhi.

A police officer said that the man, Shubham Rawat, had gone to the farmhouse to attend a get-together with friends on Tuesday. “Rawat did not know swimming,” said the officer, adding that police have registered a case against the owner of the farmhouse.

Deputy commissioner of police (south) Benita Mary Jaikar said that police received information from the Safdarjung hospital about a man “who was brought to the hospital from a farmhouse in Dera village” at around 9.20 am on Tuesday.

“Our team went to the hospital and collected the medical documents. Rawat, a resident of Buwa Khal village in Pauri Garhwal, lived on rent in Mahipalpur. Upon learning that the incident happened at a farmhouse, a crime team inspected the spot. As it turns out, in the intervening night of September 27 and 28, Rawat and some colleagues had organised a get together at the farmhouse which had a swimming pool in the backyard. They entered the pool and played around but after a while, most of them went back in. Later, when his colleagues noticed that Shubham was missing, they searched for him and found him in the pool,” said the DCP.

RELATED STORIES
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Delhi: South MCD to begin regularisation of weekly markets in all zones

Measures being taken to eliminate organised crime in Delhi: Asthana

Two men held, two juveniles detained for gangster’s murder in southwest Delhi

Rohini court shootout: HC initiates PIL to look into security of courts
TRENDING TOPICS
West Bengal Bypoll LIVE updates
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
New Excise Policy
India's Covid-19 tally
World Coffee Day 2021
World Maritime Day 2021
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP