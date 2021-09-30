25-year-old man drowns in farmhouse swimming pool in east Delhi’s Maidangarhi

New Delhi: A 25-year-old man, who worked as a waiter at an eatery in south Delhi, drowned in a swimming pool in a farmhouse in Dera village in east Delhi’s Maidangarhi.

A police officer said that the man, Shubham Rawat, had gone to the farmhouse to attend a get-together with friends on Tuesday. “Rawat did not know swimming,” said the officer, adding that police have registered a case against the owner of the farmhouse.

Deputy commissioner of police (south) Benita Mary Jaikar said that police received information from the Safdarjung hospital about a man “who was brought to the hospital from a farmhouse in Dera village” at around 9.20 am on Tuesday.

“Our team went to the hospital and collected the medical documents. Rawat, a resident of Buwa Khal village in Pauri Garhwal, lived on rent in Mahipalpur. Upon learning that the incident happened at a farmhouse, a crime team inspected the spot. As it turns out, in the intervening night of September 27 and 28, Rawat and some colleagues had organised a get together at the farmhouse which had a swimming pool in the backyard. They entered the pool and played around but after a while, most of them went back in. Later, when his colleagues noticed that Shubham was missing, they searched for him and found him in the pool,” said the DCP.