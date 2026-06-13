New Delhi, Marking 29 years of the Uphaar cinema hall fire tragedy, the Association of Victims of Uphaar Tragedy on Saturday renewed its demand for stricter accountability in cases of negligence leading to loss of lives, saying that recurring fire incidents in Delhi show that no lessons have been learnt.

29 years after Uphaar tragedy, victims' association says no lessons learnt

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According to the statement, the association held its annual havan and shanti paath in Green Park, opposite the former Uphaar cinema site, to remember the 59 people who died in the June 13, 1997, fire and those injured in one of the country's worst cinema hall disasters.

AVUT president Neelam Krishnamoorthy, in the statement, said that while some improvements have been made in fire safety norms over the years, implementation and enforcement remain weak.

The association said recent fire incidents, including the blaze at Malviyanagar stay facility, in which 23 people lost their lives, underline persistent concerns over safety violations and lapses in regulatory oversight.

"These incidents reveal a disturbing pattern where safety violations are overlooked, and no objection certificates are often issued without proper scrutiny," the statement said.

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{{^usCountry}} AVUT alleged that negligence, corruption and weak enforcement continue to undermine public safety and called for a comprehensive law dealing specifically with man-made disasters caused by violations of safety norms. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} AVUT alleged that negligence, corruption and weak enforcement continue to undermine public safety and called for a comprehensive law dealing specifically with man-made disasters caused by violations of safety norms. {{/usCountry}}

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The proposed legislation, it said, should provide for speedy investigations, special courts, time-bound trials and stricter punishment for those found responsible for acts or omissions resulting in loss of life.

"The existing legal framework has not proved adequate to deter those who place profits above human lives," the association said.

Remembering the victims, Krishnamoorthy said families affected by the tragedy continue to seek accountability nearly three decades later.

"As we honour the memory of 59 victims who lost their lives, we renew our commitment to the fight for transparency, accountability and public safety," she said in a statement.

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The Uphaar cinema hall fire claimed 59 lives and left more than 100 people injured, triggering a prolonged legal battle by victims' families and raising questions over fire safety standards and emergency preparedness in public spaces.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.