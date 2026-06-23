2-wheeler falls off flyover; Man, 2 daughters injured

A 35-year-old man and his two daughters were injured after they fell from the Geeta Colony flyover in east Delhi’s Shahdara on Monday, police said. Police said Singh was travelling with his daughters from Gandhi Nagar to Kotwali.

According to police, the injured have been identified as Ashish Singh and his daughters Ruby, 12, and Mansi, 11, residents of Sonia Vihar. They were on a motorcycle when they allegedly hit the flyover’s edge and plunged nearly 20 feet to the ground below. The motorcycle was later found on the flyover.

Police said Singh was travelling with his daughters from Gandhi Nagar to Kotwali. Around 1.46pm, police received a call from commuters and Chacha Nehru hospital reporting the accident.

A senior police officer said it appears that the bike was moving at an estimated speed of 60-70 kmph while negotiating the flyover loop. “Due to a speed breaker on the loop, the rider applied sudden brakes. However, because the bike was on the curve, it hit the edge directly and the occupants fell. Though the flyover wall is 5-6 feet high, the impact from the braking caused them to go over,” the officer said.

While Singh and Ruby landed on a tree beneath the flyover and got stuck briefly before being rescued, Mansi fell directly onto the road below and suffered severe head injuries, police said.

Deputy commissioner of police (Shahdara) Rajendra Prasad Meena said, “Singh suffered abdomen injuries, while Ruby sustained minor injuries to her feet. Both were shifted to Hedgewar Hospital and are now stable. Mansi, however, is critical due to severe head injuries and has been referred to GTB Hospital. Investigation is ongoing,” Meena said.

Gulfam, a passerby, said, “I saw three people falling from the flyover. I think they lost balance near the loop. We helped shift them to hospital. There were water bottles, shoes and bags scattered around. The biker was speeding, they fell before anyone could help.”

Another eyewitness, who was standing near the flyover at the time of the accident, said, “I saw a young girl and her father lying on a tree. Another girl fell on the road. We think someone hit them, causing the rider to lose balance and hit the side of the flyover.”

Police said only one helmet was found at the spot. Singh works as a painter, they added.