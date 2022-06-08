Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
delhi news

3 beat up traffic cop after being stopped for flouting rules in Delhi

Six people, including two women, were detained on Wednesday for the alleged assault, which took place in south Delhi’s Sangam Vihar area, police said.
A screengrab from a video of the incident.
Published on Jun 08, 2022 11:59 PM IST
ByHT Correspondent, New Delhi

A senior police officer said that the incident took place around 10 am, when a head constable of traffic police was posted near Devli Mor in south Delhi to regulate the traffic movement. “He saw three people, including two women, coming on a bike, with none of them wearing a helmet. He signalled the driver to stop. The bike was also coming on the wrong side. When the traffic officer began issuing a challan to them, they started quarrelling with him. An inspector, who was also posted near the spot, intervened following which the three accused assaulted him. They also called three others to the spot and obstructed traffic,” a police officer aware of the case details said.

He further said that on the basis of the statement of the inspector, who sustained injuries during the assault, six persons have been detained. “A case will soon be filed in this connection,” he said.

“Citizens’ Safety is our priority and Delhi Police appeals everyone to cooperate with Traffic Police Personnel on road, to follow traffic rules in the interest of your own and others’ safety,” the traffic police tweeted on Wednesday.

Topics
traffic police delhi social media
