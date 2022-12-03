3 charred bodies found after blast at TMC leader’s house in Bengal

A day after a blast was reported at the house of a local Trinamool Congress leader in West Bengal’s East Medinipur district, police on Saturday recovered three charred bodies within a 3-km radius of the site, an official said. Hours later, TMC’s national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee addressed a public rally around 35km from the site of the explosion.

The victims have been identified as TMC’s Bhupatinagar booth president Rajkumar Manna (55), and party workers Biswajit Gayen and Buddhadeb Manna. Rajkumar and Buddhadeb were cousins. The explosion took place at Rajkumar’s house

While Rajkumar’s body was found three kilometres away from the house , Gayen’s body was found at least two kilometres away and Buddhadeb’s body around 700 metres from the house.

“According to villagers, the blast took place around 11pm on Friday, and the three bodies were found at three different locations within a radius of three kilometres from the house. The cause of the blast is yet to be ascertained and further investigation is underway,” said an officer of Bhupatinagar police station, who did not want to be identified.

The incident triggered a political slugfest in the state, where panchayat elections are due early next year.

Soon after the blast, Opposition Bharatiya Janata Party alleged that countrymade bombs were being prepared at the TMC’s home. “Only bomb-making industry is flourishing in the state,” BJP national vice president Dilip Ghosh said.

“It is impossible to trigger such a blast without storing huge amounts of explosives. Manna and other TMC workers were making bombs. Police are claiming two dead bodies have been recovered. But we apprehend there may be a few more. We demand a NIA probe,” BJP legislator from Bhagabanpur Biswajit Maity.

Senior CPI (M) leader Sujan Chakraborty also questioned why chief minister Mamata Banerjee was silent on such incidents and demanded a statement from her.

The TMC, however, brushed aside the allegations saying that the blast has nothing to do with the party.

“There has been a blast and we have heard that a few persons have been injured. But this has nothing to do with the party. The police are investigating it,” Tanmay Ghosh, coordinator of TMC in East Midnapore told reporters.

TMC state general secretary Kunal Ghosh also said that it is very easy for the Opposition to blame the ruling party in West Bengal without any evidence.

Hours after the blast, Abhishek Banerjee held a public rally near the site, and hinted that some BJP leaders may join the TMC this month.

“If I open the doors of the TMC, the BJP party wont exist. Let me open the door for a few seconds in December. Those who would be allowed to enter through the door would have to undergo under atonement. It would be my responsibility that the leader doesn’t ill treat any TMC workers,” Banerjee said.

“Please ask him (Abhishek Banerjee) to keep the party’s windows closed. Several leaders, including MPs and MLAs, are peeking outside through the windows,” said Samik Bhattacharya, BJP spokesperson.

While Abhishek held a rally in Adhikary’s home-turf, the latter held a rally in Banerjee’s Lok Sabha constituency at Diamond Harbour in South 24 Parganas. The TMC brought out rallies at various places in Diamond Harbour which choked the roads.

“The chief minister had called me for a meeting at the state legislative assembly. She wanted to do a setting with me. But I am not a fool. I took three legislators withe me. I could have blocked the roads too where the meeting is being held in Contai. But I didnt. We would see tehe end of it,” Adhiakry added.

