3 Covid care centres for police in Capital

The facility and medicines at these centres will be provided from the police resources.
By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON APR 22, 2021 01:56 AM IST
So far, over 8,000 personnel have contracted Covid-19 since the beginning of the pandemic last year.(Ajay Aggarwal / HT Photo)

Three Covid care centres are being set up in different parts of the national capital for Delhi Police personnel and their families, even as several men and women in uniform are falling prey to second wave of the Covid-19 pandemic.

So far, over 8,000 personnel have contracted Covid-19 since the beginning of the pandemic last year. On Tuesday alone, 242 men and women from the force tested positive for the virus, the Delhi Police said.

A statement released by the police on Wednesday said Covid care centres have been opened in Shahdara and Rohini, while the one is Dwarka is yet to become operational.

The Shahdara Covid care centre is the biggest of the three with 78 beds, of which 20 are equipped with oxygen supply. The Rohini facility has 20 beds, half of which are equipped with oxygen.

Chinmoy Biswal, spokesperson, Delhi Police, said more facilities are being set up for police personnel and their families. “These facilities, which will work as Covid care centres for Delhi Police personnel and their families, were set up for the immediate relief of patients till the time they get an admission at a regular Covid hospital,” he said.

The facility and medicines at these centres will be provided from the police resources. Dedicated ambulances will be stationed at these centres to attend to emergencies, police said.

