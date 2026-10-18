3 JMI students suspended for protest seeking student body reinstatement

The Jamia Millia Islamia (JMI) administration has suspended one student for a year and two others for six months, barring them from campus during the suspension period, according to an official order issued on Friday.

The three students have been on a hunger strike since October 12, demanding the restoration of the Jamia Millia Islamia Students Union (JMISU), which was dissolved in 2006.

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The three students have been on a hunger strike since October 12, demanding the restoration of the Jamia Millia Islamia Students Union (JMISU), which was dissolved in 2006.

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“The Jamia Millia Islamia campus shall remain out of bounds for you during the period of rustication for all purposes,” an order signed by JMI chief proctor Mohammad Asad Malik, seen by HT, stated.

Students from the BA-LLB course have been protesting at Gulistan-i-Ghalib Garden inside the JMI campus near gate number 7.

When reached, JMI chief public relations officer said the designated protest site is gate no. 18, not 7. “Over the past few days, several reminders have been sent to these students to move to the designated site to stage their protest. The ongoing protest at gate no. 7, which is close to several centres, was disrupting academic activities on campus,” the spokesperson said.

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{{^usCountry}} She said that the university has a system of subject associations across all 48 departments and 28 centres, each comprising three elected student representatives who raise students’ concerns with the administration. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} She said that the university has a system of subject associations across all 48 departments and 28 centres, each comprising three elected student representatives who raise students’ concerns with the administration. {{/usCountry}}

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Despite the order, the students continued their protest and were removed from the site by security guards on Saturday morning.

“We initially, on October 12, went to gate no. 18, which the administration has designated as a protest site. However, we were not granted permission to protest there,” said a 20-year-old student, requesting anonymity. “We had submitted a memorandum of demands, but the administration didn’t initiate any dialogue on it. Today, in the morning around 5:30, security guards dragged the protestors out,” the student added.

Another JMI law student, who wished to remain unnamed, said that while students are represented through subject associations, several issues cut across departments and centres, requiring collective, united student representation. “While some students were on hunger strike, many had joined the protest over the course of the past few days. It has been a completely peaceful demonstration,” the student added.

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However, the JMI administration said it discontinued the students’ union in 2006 after frequent incidents of violence and disruption on campus. It added that the university established an alternative mechanism through subject associations to ensure student representation in the university’s decision-making process.

Meanwhile, over 100 students stormed inside the campus through gate no 7 and staged protest late till Saturday evening.