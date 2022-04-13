30 shanties gutted in Kathputli Colony

At least 30 shanties were gutted in a fire that broke out at a transit camp in central Delhi’s Kathputli Colony on Tuesday afternoon. It took 18 fire tenders about two hours to douse the flames and the fire department later clarified that there was no casualty or injury in the blaze.

“We got information about the fire at 2.12pm. It started in the transit camp in Anand Parvat’s Kathputli Colony. The operation to control the blaze ended at 4pm,” said a fire department officer, asking not to be named.

Fire officials said the blaze started in a shanty and soon spread to others nearby. Police have registered a case at the Anand Parbat police station and are probing the reason for the fire.

Fire at Ram Lal Anand college

Another fire was reported from Ram Lal Anand College in Delhi’s University’s south campus on Tuesday morning. The fire started in the college auditorium and furniture and some articles kept inside the building were destroyed. Police suspect the fire may have started because of a short circuit.

Videos uploaded by students showed the college officials trying to douse the flames using water from tanks in the campus. “The college was open and there were students on the campus but no student got trapped in the fire... No one was injured,” said a fire department officer.

Pratik Kumar, assistant professor at the college, said the amphitheatre was destroyed. “The building was completely gutted. The college authorities will examine the issue,”he said.