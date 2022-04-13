30 shanties gutted in Kathputli Colony
- Fire officials said the blaze started in a shanty and soon spread to others nearby. Police have registered a case at the Anand Parbat police station and are probing the reason for the fire.
At least 30 shanties were gutted in a fire that broke out at a transit camp in central Delhi’s Kathputli Colony on Tuesday afternoon. It took 18 fire tenders about two hours to douse the flames and the fire department later clarified that there was no casualty or injury in the blaze.
“We got information about the fire at 2.12pm. It started in the transit camp in Anand Parvat’s Kathputli Colony. The operation to control the blaze ended at 4pm,” said a fire department officer, asking not to be named.
Fire at Ram Lal Anand college
Another fire was reported from Ram Lal Anand College in Delhi’s University’s south campus on Tuesday morning. The fire started in the college auditorium and furniture and some articles kept inside the building were destroyed. Police suspect the fire may have started because of a short circuit.
Videos uploaded by students showed the college officials trying to douse the flames using water from tanks in the campus. “The college was open and there were students on the campus but no student got trapped in the fire... No one was injured,” said a fire department officer.
Pratik Kumar, assistant professor at the college, said the amphitheatre was destroyed. “The building was completely gutted. The college authorities will examine the issue,”he said.
Centre tells Sujan Singh Park firm to pay ₹564cr
The Land and Development Office (L&DO) under the ministry of housing and urban affairs (MoHUA) last week issued another demand notice to Sir Sobha Singh and Sons Private Limited, the managers of Sujan Singh Park estate near Khan Market, asking it to clear dues amounting to ₹564.09 crore, said three senior ministry officials aware of the development.
City’s specialised schools named after Ambedkar
Delhi government's Schools of Specialized Excellence will now be known as Dr BR Ambedkar Schools of Specialized Excellence, deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia said after chairing a meeting of the naming authority on Monday. Sisodia, who also holds the education portfolio, said the government was following the tradition of honouring martyrs, freedom fighters and nation-builders by renaming SoSEs after Dr. B. R Ambedkar.
Centre seeks report on JNU violence, students body demands judicial probe
The Jawaharlal Nehru University Students Union on Tuesday demanded a judicial probe into the violence on campus over a havan and non-vegetarian food on hotel mess menu on the occasion of Ram Navami on Sunday, even as the Union education ministry sought a report from the university over the incident.
Govt to send inmates of old age homes on free pilgrimage: CM
Announcing the Delhi government's plan to increase the number of old age homes in the city from four to 12, chief minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday declared that the elderly citizens in old age homes will be taken for a free pilgrimage to a destination of their choice under the Delhi government's ongoing Mukhyamantri Tirth Yatra Yojna.
Man beaten to death over suspicion of cow slaughter
A 45-year-old man died and at least four others were injured after they were allegedly assaulted by a group of 15 people, who reportedly caught them slaughtering cows at a farmhouse in southwest Delhi's Chhawla village in the early hours of Monday, police said. While Ram's was identified as one Raja Ram, three of those injured were Muslims, police said.
