32 construction firms fined 15 lakh as part of Delhi govt’s anti-dust drive

New Delhi: As part of its anti-dust campaign, the Delhi government on Saturday inspected 103 construction sites and fined 32 agencies around ₹15 lakh for violating dust control norms, said environment minister Gopal Rai.

“In this anti-dust campaign, Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC) teams are visiting different districts and inspecting all construction sites. I had myself inspected the underpass construction work going on at Pragati Maidan earlier this week. There was a massive violation of the guidelines issued by the Delhi government there, after which strict action has been taken against them,” said the minister, who also conducted a surprise inspection of an under-construction commercial complex near Khyber Pass on Saturday.

“While inspecting the construction work of the commercial complex on Saturday, we found no violation of the rules. I am happy that whatever guidelines have been issued by the government for the construction are being followed. Here, tin sheds and an anti-smog gun were installed. Water sprinkling was also being done. I appeal to all the private and government construction agencies in Delhi to carry out work while following the norms so that we can carry forward this fight against pollution with more strength,” said Rai.

To control rising pollution levels in the Capital during the winter season, the Delhi government launched an anti-dust campaign across the city from October 7 to 29 to keep a check on construction agencies. The government released 14-point guidelines for the construction agencies in Delhi, including covering building sites with tin sheets and green covers, regular cleaning of vehicles carrying construction material and installation of anti-smog guns in sites with a built-up area of over 20,000 sqm, among others.