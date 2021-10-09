Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Cities / Delhi News / 32 senior Delhi cops transferred in rejig, Beniwal made new media cell chief
delhi news

32 senior Delhi cops transferred in rejig, Beniwal made new media cell chief

The traffic police’s joint commissioner (joint CP), Meenu Choudhary, has been sent to the police’s southern range. Joint CP SS Yadav, who was in the northern range, is now in-charge of operations unit
Beniwal, who was director general of Chandigarh until August 19, has been appointed as the head of the perception management and media cell unit, a new unit within the force to coordinate with the media. (HT)
Updated on Oct 09, 2021 12:12 AM IST
By HT Correspondent

New Delhi: Thirty-two senior Delhi police officers were transferred or appointed in different new units within the force, according to an order issued on Friday.

Special commissioner Sanjay Beniwal, who was director general of Chandigarh until August 19, has been appointed as the head of the perception management and media cell unit. This is a new unit within the force, which will majorly coordinate with the media.

The traffic police’s joint commissioner (Joint CP), Meenu Choudhary has been sent to the police’s southern range. Joint CP SS Yadav, who was in the northern range, is now in-charge of operations unit.

Only two days ago, 55 inspectors were appointed as station house officers(SHOs) in a massive reshuffle of police station heads. There are 184 police stations in Delhi.

Of the 55 newly-appointed station house officers, there were 8 women inspectors. Delhi police officers said that after Wednesday’s order there will be nine women SHOs for the first time.

Police spokesperson, Chinmoy Biswal said that 34 SHOs who had already served more than 5 years as the station heads were transferred and posted in different units. Among them, 18 inspectors were sent to security wing and 8 to the Police Training College(PTC).

RELATED STORIES

“It is to strengthen and raise a dedicated security battalion for the security of the national capital, including that of courts. Trainees at the PTC will benefit the posting of experienced SHOs with field experience,” said Biswal.

Following the murder of a top gangster inside the Rohini court last month, police are strengthening security at all the seven district courts.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Covid gloom takes a back seat as Ramlila marks 65th anniversary in Delhi

Phase 2 of Delhi’s Bharat Darshan Park to cover 17 monuments from across India

Delhi govt tells staff to get vaccinated by October 15 or miss work

Pharmacy providing free meds at AIIMS Delhi will now remain open 365 days a year
TRENDING TOPICS
Navratri 2021
Horoscope Today
IPL 2021 Points Table
Gold Price
Air Force Day
India Covid Cases
RBI
Bigg Boss 15
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP