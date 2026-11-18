Delhi has recorded 332 calls reporting house collapses in just six months between May and October 26 this year, of which 32 involved at least one death, according to Delhi Fire Services (DFS) data. The figures do not include the building collapses reported after October 26, including the deaths in Chawri Bazar and Jwala Nagar in November so far.

Monsoon months account for highest number of collapse calls. (Vipin Kumar/Hindustan Times)

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The data, accessed by HT, show that the Capital received 394 calls related to house collapses between January and October 26. These included fatal and non-fatal collapses, as well as incidents in which no injuries were reported. June, July and August accounted for the highest number of calls this year, with 68, 85 and 84 respectively, pointing to the continuing vulnerability of buildings during and around the monsoon months.

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To be sure, the data records the number of calls, not the number of people killed or injured in the incidents.

Unsurprisingly, fatal collapse calls were also concentrated in the months from May to October – months where Delhi reports frequent rain. The department recorded seven such calls in May, five in July, six in August, seven in September and six in October, with the latter figure covering only the period till October 26. June recorded one fatal call. The department also received 39 calls involving non-fatal collapses in June, the highest monthly figure this year, followed by 27 in July.

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Data of house collapse calls received by DFS between January to October 26th.

Recent collapses highlight continuing safety concerns

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The latest collapse in Jwala Nagar, which killed a three-year-old boy and a 35-year-old man, came barely 12 days after seven people died in a building collapse in Chawri Bazar on November 5. It also followed a collapse in Paharganj two days earlier, in which eight people were injured. On October 25, two people were killed in another building collapse in Harsh Vihar.

Delhi has more than four million houses, while estimates cited in official discussions put the number of buildings at over five million. Yet the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) does not have a dedicated mechanism or cell for comprehensive structural safety audits. The Tejendra Khanna Committee, set up in 2006 to examine unauthorised construction and misuse of premises in Delhi, had estimated that 70-80% of structures had violated building norms. Nearly two decades later, the city continues to grapple with the risks posed by unsafe buildings.

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Also read: Jwala Nagar collapse: Special laws gave building on encroached land immunity

Overall collapse calls decline by nearly 23% from 2025

A comparison with the corresponding period last year shows that the overall number of collapse calls has declined. DFS received 512 calls between January and October 26 in 2025, against 394 this year — a reduction of nearly 23%. Fatal calls fell from 52 to 36, while non-fatal calls declined from 178 to 139.

However, some months saw increases. June recorded 68 calls this year against 31 in 2025, while July saw 85 against 78. Fatal calls in September rose from two in 2025 to seven this year. October recorded six fatal calls till October 26, against four in the corresponding period last year.

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The figures do not include collapses reported after October 26, including the November 5 Chawri Bazar incident and Tuesday’s Jwala Nagar collapse.