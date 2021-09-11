35-year-old DTC bus marshal mowed down by truck in south Delhi, police say driver ‘inebriated’

New Delhi: A 35-year-old woman, deployed as a marshal in a Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) bus, was crushed to death under a truck, allegedly being driven by a 25-year-old man in an inebriated state, near Madangir bus stop in south Delhi’s Pushp Vihar around Saturday afternoon.

Police said the woman was crossing the road while on her way back home from work when the vehicle ran her over, killing her on the spot.

The errant truck driver was caught by the public and handed over to the police. The truck was also impounded.

Police said a case of rash and negligent driving causing death was registered, adding that the driver, identified as Jamirulla, a resident of Sonia Vihar in northeast Delhi, was under the influence of alcohol at the time of the accident.

Deputy commissioner of police (south) Atul Kumar Thakur said the woman, identified by her first name Anita, lived with her family in Madangir and worked as a marshal for DTC buses.

“She deboarded a bus at Khanpur T-Point and was crossing the road when the truck hit her and crushed her under its wheels. Her body was shifted to a government hospital mortuary for the autopsy,” said an officer.