37-yr-old hit by car, dragged on bonnet in Delhi's Greater Kailash

A 37-year-old man was hit by a car and dragged for several metres in south Delhi’s Greater Kailash on Tuesday evening, police said. The victim is being treated at a private hospital and is out of danger, while the suspect is still at large and efforts are on to arrest him, said a police officer aware of the matter.

According to a senior police officer, the incident took place around 6pm on Tuesday in B Block of Greater Kailash 1

A 23-year-old man was speeding in the hatchback and hit the victim, identified as Anand Vijay Mandelia, and dragged him on the bonnet for several metres. He then stopped the car and fled the spot, police said.

Soon after they reached the spot, police rushed the victim to a private hospital, where he is undergoing treatment and was unfit to make statement.

Police said that on the basis of the medico-legal case and an inspection of the site, a case under sections 279 (punishment for rash driving or riding on a public way) and 338 (punishment for causing grievous hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others) of the Indian Penal Code has been registered and added that an investigation is being carried out.

The vehicle has been seized.

“Efforts are being made to arrest the accused driver of the car. The injured is being treated at Max Super Specialty hospital. He is under observation but out of danger,” said a senior police official.