Tuesday, May 28, 2024
38-year-old murderer who jumped parole in April ’20 held

ByHT Correspondent
May 28, 2024 06:28 AM IST

In March 2014, Tinku Singh and a woman named Shashi Bala, who were in an extramarital relationship, killed her husband, Inder Pal Singh, in New Usmanpur. Singh jumped parole during Covid-19 pandemic

New Delhi

The accused, after killing the victim, chopped his parts and dumped them in different drains in eight tranches. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
A 38-year-old murderer, who was convicted in a decade-old case and jumped parole during the Covid-19 pandemic in April 2020, was held from a rented accommodation in Karwal Nagar in a “door-to-door verification” operation by Delhi Police, the crime branch said on Monday.

The accused, Tinku Singh, had been working as a labourer for the past year and a half, under the identity of Nishant Pandey, police said.

Deputy commissioner of police (crime) Amit Goel said: “On April 15, 2020, Singh was released from jail during the Covid-19, as part of the government’s preventive measures to stem the spread of the virus in jails. Instead of returning to the jail, Singh jumped the parole and absconded.”

In March 2014, Singh and a woman named Shashi Bala, who were in an extramarital relationship, killed her husband, Inder Pal Singh, in New Usmanpur, after he learnt about their relationship. They strangled Pal with a cloth, chopped his body into multiple pieces, stuffed them in eight plastic and jute bags, and threw them in different drains, a senior crime branch officer, not wanting to be named, said.

DCP Goel said that two days after the murder, Bala lodged a missing person complaint at the New Usmanpur police station. During inquiry, police ascertained about her affair with her neighbour, Tinku Singh, who was also questioned, during which the duo confessed. Singh took the help of a friend, Sandeep Kumar, to dispose of the bags and all three were arrested. Singh was sentenced to life imprisonment, he said.

Recently, the crime branch was tipped off about Singh’s whereabouts and carried out checks under the guise of a tenant verification drive to pinpoint Singh’s house.

“On May 21, the team arrested Singh, whom the locals identified as Nishant Pandey, the new name he had chosen for himself,” the crime branch officer said.

However, Singh did not prepare any identification documents against his new name, the officer said.

Tuesday, May 28, 2024
