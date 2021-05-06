4 arrested for black marketing of oxygen concentrators in Delhi

Delhi Police has arrested four people from a restaurant and bar in Lodhi Colony in connection with alleged black marketing of oxygen concentrators.

Police have recovered 419 oxygen concentrators, which were being sold for over ₹70,000 each.

During area patrolling, Delhi Police personnel came across a restaurant in Central Market, Lodhi Colony. It was found open amid lockdown.

After searching the restaurant, one person was found sitting with a laptop and was getting orders for oxygen concentrators via an online portal. On searching the restaurant premises, a total of 32 boxes of oxygen concentrators with nine-liter and five-liter capacity were found along with a box of thermal scanners and another box containing N-95 masks.

An FIR under sections of the Essential Commodities Act and Epidemic Diseases Act was registered against four accused Gaurav Singh, Satish Sethi, Vikrant, and Hitesh, all residents of Delhi. All four have been arrested.

On detailed interrogation, the accused revealed they also have a warehouse in Khullar Farm, Mandi Village.

A further search was conducted and 387 more units of oxygen concentrators were recovered, which were being sold at exorbitant rates in the black market.

Invoices of the oxygen concentrators being sold at high prices of over 70,000 ₹were also recovered.

In total, 419 oxygen concentrators were recovered from the black marketers.

A detailed investigation is being carried out to nab more offenders behind the black marketing racket.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON