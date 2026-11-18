New Delhi, Delhi Police has busted a cyber fraud racket with the arrest of four men who allegedly cheated a city resident of ₹2.76 lakh on the pretext of arranging a loan against his life insurance policy, officials said on Wednesday. 4 arrested for cheating Delhi man of ₹2.76L by promising loan on insurance policy

The accused allegedly posed as banking and insurance officials and demanded money from the victim on various pretexts, including processing fees, file charges, withdrawal charges and GST, they said.

The complainant, a resident of Palam, had purchased a life insurance policy in July 2020 but was unable to continue paying its premium due to financial difficulties.

Subsequently, some people contacted him and offered to arrange a loan against the policy, police said.

The accused sent him a forged communique claiming that ₹41.94 lakh had been credited to his bank account and demanded payments for releasing the sum.

The victim transferred ₹2.76 lakh to various bank accounts, as directed by the accused. However, neither was the promised loan disbursed nor was the money returned, after which the victim lodged a complaint at the cyber police station in South-West district on July 9, the officials said.

During the probe, police found that ₹2.10 lakh of the cheated amount had been credited to an account registered in the name of Ansar Ahemad, which was subsequently routed through accounts linked to Tarif Anwar.

Technical surveillance led the police to Anwar, 34, who was arrested in Loni in Ghaziabad, the officials said.

Based on the leads provided by Anwar, police arrested Ansar Ahemad, 47, Omeshwar Dayal Sharma, 36, and Amit Kumar Sharma, 36, from different locations in Delhi-NCR and Uttar Pradesh.

The probe revealed that the accused operated as an organised racket, with each assigned a specific role in procuring policyholder data, contacting victims, arranging mule bank accounts and routing the cheated money, police said.

Tarif posed as a bank official and arranged mule accounts to receive and transfer money, while Ansar allowed his bank account to be used for receiving the fraudulent proceeds in exchange for commission, they said.

Omeshwar and Amit procured policyholder details and contacted victims by impersonating insurance and banking officials. They also arranged fake SIM cards to facilitate the fraud, police said.

Six mobile phones, banking documents and other digital evidence were seized from the accused, they added.

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