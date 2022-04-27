4 Delhi forests to be upgraded to ‘world-class standards’: Minister

Delhi environment minister Gopal Rai on Tuesday announced the government’s plans to upgrade four existing city forests to “world class standards” so that people will no longer have to leave the capital city to enjoy a “green getaway”.

With that end in mind, Rai said the project’s theme is “Prakriti Ke Paas Parivar Ke Saath (Closer to nature with family)”.

Of Delhi’s existing 19 city forests, the four forests chosen for the project are Mitraon City forest in south-west Delhi, Alipur city forest in north Delhi, Garhi Mandu city forest in east Delhi and Jaunapur in south Delhi.

“These forests will cover the four corners of Delhi and are spread over an area of 286 acres in total,” said Rai.

“Under the project, 98 acres of pocket A and B of the Mitraon city forest, 48 acres of Alipur city forest, 42 acres of the Garhi Mandu city forest and 98 acres of the Jaunapur city forest will be developed,” he said, adding that eco-friendly features will be added to these forests.

The additions will include palm or bamboo-based paths, drinking water facilities, meditation huts and amphitheatres that can be used by the general public.

“It has also been recommended that the forests be developed into open museums or some sort of a living laboratory. Plants will also be distributed for free to all those who visit from the small nurseries present at these city forests,” said the environment minister.

