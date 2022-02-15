Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
4 hitmen arrested for gang rivalry murders

The four were arrested from three Metro stations in outer, south and northwest Delhi by three separate teams on Sunday. Four foreign-made sophisticated pistols were seized along with 24 bullets, police said.
The arrested men were identified as Aakash (24) from Rohini; and Haryana residents Amit Badhwar (24) from Sonepat; Rohit Dalal (18) from Jhajjar; and Pankaj (25) from Rohtak.(Representational Image)
Published on Feb 15, 2022 04:10 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Hindustan Times, New Delhi

The counter intelligence (CI) unit of Delhi Police on Monday said they have arrested four hitmen belonging to a syndicate led by jailed gangsters, Kala Jatheri and Lawrence Bishnoi, for allegedly committing four targeted killings, including a double murder, in Delhi and Haryana over a span of 21 days in January, on the directions of their handlers from abroad.

Of the four arrested men, police said three were allegedly behind the murder of Pramod Bajad, a close associate of jailed gangster Neeraj Bawana, in outer Delhi’s Alipur on January 27, said deputy commissioner of police (CI) Manishi Chandra.

The other three victims were killed over the ongoing rivalries between these gangs in Haryana’s Rohtak and Ambala on January 6 and 20 respectively, said DCP Chandra. The arrested men were identified as Aakash (24) from Rohini; and Haryana residents Amit Badhwar (24) from Sonepat; Rohit Dalal (18) from Jhajjar; and Pankaj (25) from Rohtak.

