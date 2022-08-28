4 missing Delhi schoolgirls found in Punjab’s Amritsar: Police

Four schoolgirls of Badarpur area of Southeast Delhi, who were reported missing since Wednesday, were found in Punjab’s Amritsar on Saturday, police said. No physical offence has been found committed with them in their medical examination, they added.

Esha Pandey, the deputy commissioner of police (Southeast), said that on Wednesday, one complainant (Naveen Kumar) reported at Badarpur police station that his daughter, studying in Class 9 of the Government Girls’ Senior Secondary School, Tajpur Pahari, neither reached the school nor came back home. “The complainant further said that three of her classmates were also missing. Accordingly, an FIR under section 363 (kidnapping) of the IPC was registered at Badarpur police station. Keeping in view the sensitivity and safety of the children, different teams were formed and investigation of the case was taken up with utmost priority,” she said.

She further said that almost all the close friends of the missing girls were examined minutely. “During local enquiry, four juveniles were minutely examined and clues were obtained. As none of the girls was having mobile phones, ascertaining their exact location and whereabouts was really a tough task. In the meantime, one of the missing girls contacted her mother and her mother informed the police about that call. The team immediately contacted the number from which the call was received and it was found that the location of the girls was near the Golden Temple in Amritsar. The team contacted the officials at Galliara police station in Amritsar and asked them to provide safe custody to the girls,” she said.

When contacted, Paramjit Singh, the in-charge of Galliara police station, said the police received information from Delhi about the missing girls along with their pictures. “The Punjab police team, along with Siromani Gurudwara Prabandhak Committee employees, searched the Golden Temple complex and nearby areas, including inns. During the search, the girls were found sleeping in the inns. The Delhi police team, with the family members of the girls, came to Galliara police station and took them back to Delhi, after essential formalities. During interrogation, the girls told the Punjab police that they had a quarrel with their family members, as a result of which they left the house and reached Amritsar,” he said.

Meanwhile, the Delhi police officials said that the missing girls have been brought to Delhi and further proceedings, including medical examinations, counselling and production in child welfare committee are being done. “All the four girls have been medically examined and no offence is found committed with them,” said Pandey.

