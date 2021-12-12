Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Delhi News / 4 students hurt after brawl at exam centre in Mayur Vihar Phase 2
delhi news

4 students hurt after brawl at exam centre in Mayur Vihar Phase 2

According to the police, three of the students sustained minor injuries and were discharged after treatment.
The four — students at a school in Trilokpuri — appeared for an exam at the Mayur Vihar Phase 2 school. (Representative Image/HT File)
Published on Dec 12, 2021 05:36 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Hindustan Times, New Delhi

Four Class 10 students were allegedly attacked at a school in Mayur Vihar Phase 2 with a knife by students of another institution on Saturday while they were returning home after their CBSE Class 10 board examinations, the police said after apprehending two of the alleged attackers.

According to the police, three of the students sustained minor injuries and were discharged after treatment. The fourth is currently being treated at the AIIMS Trauma Centre.

The four — students at a school in Trilokpuri — appeared for an exam at the Mayur Vihar Phase 2 school, which was the examination centre, when they got into a brawl with Class 10 students from a school in Shakarpur, who were also taking the test at the same centre.

Police said the cause of the brawl was not immediately clear. “The Pandav Nagar police station received three PCR calls reporting a quarrel among the students at a school. We found that four victims were under treatment for sharp injuries,” police officers said on Saturday.

RELATED STORIES

The police have registered a case under sections 324/323/34 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). By Saturday evening, the police had apprehended two of the attackers.

A senior official from the school where the injured students are enrolled said their parents were informed about the incident.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
mayur vihar
TRENDING TOPICS
Horoscope Today
Human Rights Day 2021
General Bipin Rawat
Parliament Winter Session Live
Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal Wedding
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP