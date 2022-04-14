‘40% work on Bharat Vandana Park done’

The construction work of the Bharat Vandana Park project, the Delhi Development Authority (DDA)’s flagship project in Dwarka, which started in December 2019, is 40% complete, officials said. Delhi’s lieutenant governor Anil Baijal reviewed the project on Wednesday and directed officials to complete the work before August 15 next year.

Spread over 220 acres, the park is being developed as one of the main tourist destinations in the national Capital. DDA officials said it will be a one-of-its-kind park with an eco-forest zone, several lakes, cultural and adventure sports facilities and a ‘Mini India’ park that will have replicas of important monuments from different states, such as the Kashi Vishwanath temple, Kedarnath temple, Hampi stone chariot, etc.

“Advised the officials to ensure completion of the Project before Independence Day, 2023 so that the Park can be dedicated to the nation as part of Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav,” Baijal tweeted.

While reviewing the project, Baijal asked NBCC (India) Limited, formerly known as National Buildings Construction Corporation Limited, which is executing the project, to ensure that works related to water bodies, landscaping/park development, external sewerage, storm and rainwater harvesting are completed before the onset of the monsoon.

“Advised VC, DDA to closely involve respective State Governments at all stages of designing and constructing the Mini India Monuments in the Park,” Baijal tweeted. He also advised the DDA to conduct a traffic circulation study to ensure seamless access to the park.

DDA officials said that the work at the site was initially delayed due to the Covid pandemic. “But now the work is going on at a fast pace,” said the official.

According to the plan, the park will have 10 zones: congregational zone, cultural zone, pushpa kriti sarovar zone, eco-sensitive zone, meditation garden zone, fun park zone, adventure park zone, lake view restaurant zone, mini India zone and the vandana sarovar zone. Each zone will be spread over 10-12 acres, officials said.

