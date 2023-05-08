Days after rape at Delhi hospital, woman dies of her injuries

A 40-year-old woman, who was raped and physically assaulted at the Delhi government-run Govind Ballabh (GB) Pant Hospital premises last week, succumbed to her injuries on Sunday, police officers aware of the case said.

The woman, who worked as a helper at the hospital, was raped in the GB Pant premises on the intervening night on May 1 and 2 by a man known to her, said police. The officers did not release any more information about the suspect.

The woman was admitted to the hospital for her grievous injuries on May 2 by another man, police said. Subsequently, a case was registered under Indian Penal Code (IPC) sections 376 (rape) and 323 (voluntarily causing hurt) at the IP Estate police station on May 2, and the accused was arrested on May 2. Investigators are also probing the role of the second man.

A senior police officer associated with the case said, “The woman succumbed to her injuries on Sunday. We are waiting for her post mortem examination report to ascertain the exact cause of her death. Further investigation in on.”

HT reached out to GB Pant but a comment on the matter by the hospital administration was not immediately available.

A junior doctor from the hospital said some unconfirmed messages regarding the incident were circulated in internal staff WhatsApp groups, but the administration kept the details of the case under wraps. On Sunday, there was police movement in the hospital and some senior administration officials were also questioned, the doctor confirmed.

Earlier, some messages had emerged on social media claimed that apart from being raped, foreign objects were inserted in the woman’s genitals. However, deputy commissioner of police (central) Sanjay Kumar Sain issued a clarification, refuting these claims.

“The facts are that the incident of sexual assault with a 40-year-old woman working as a private help at the hospital was received and accordingly a case was registered. The accused, who was known to the woman, was arrested. Neither the medical examination of the woman nor police probe revealed any insertion of any object in her private parts,” the DCP had said on Thursday.

