42% of those aged 45 and above in Delhi have got at least one vaccine dose, says govt

Over 40% of all Delhi residents aged 45 and above have received at least one dose of a coronavirus vaccine, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLA Atishi said on Thursday while presenting the daily vaccination bulletin, even as she flagged a shortage of Covaxin supplies for the age group.

“In Delhi, 42% of the people aged above 45 years have received at least one vaccine shot. Around 24.32 lakh people in this age group have been vaccinated…,” said Atishi, the AAP’s Kalkaji MLA.

So far, a total of 5.2 million people in the Capital have got at least one dose of the vaccine, of which 1.18 million have got both doses, showed government data.

However, Atishi reiterated that the Capital needed more vaccine doses if it were to continue inoculating all eligible age groups

“In Delhi, all vaccine sites for the 18-45 age group in public schools have been closed for four days now… On May 26, only about 34,000 people were vaccinated, of which 30,000 were given the first dose while the rest got the second. This is much lower than 130,000-140,000 people we were vaccinating a day till two weeks ago. We are facing a major vaccine shortage,” said Atishi.

She also said, “Covaxin doses for the 45+ group are over, while we have 11 days’ stock of Covishield… We would like to appeal to the central government again to allow WHO-approved vaccines to be imported into India so that more and more people get vaccinated.”

Sisodia inaugurates drive-in jabs centre in Saket

Deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia on Thursday inaugurated a temporary drive-through Covid-19 vaccine centre at Select Citywalk shopping mall in south Delhi’s Saket.

The centre will be open for two days (Thursday and Friday), and will administer Covaxin doses to those aged between 18 and 45, the mall said in a statement.

The mall set the centre up in collaboration with the United by Blood NGO and Fortis Healthcare hospital. The centre is capable of providing a “safer, quicker and effective environment” for vaccination, Sisodia said while inaugurating the centre.

On Wednesday, chief minister Arvind Kejriwal inaugurated Delhi’s first drive through vaccine centre set up by a private hospital at a shopping mall in southwest Delhi’s Dwarka Sector 14. In the next few days, the Delhi government is likely to open a drive through vaccine centre at the Chhatrasal stadium in north Delhi.