4,200+ e-autos for Capital; 1/3rd to be driven by women

Soon, auto-rickshaws plying in the Capital will be of the electric variant. The transport department held a computerised draw of lots on Monday to allot 4,261 e-auto permits and letters of intent will be issued to all successful applicants by February 28, the department said.

Of the 4,261 permits on offer, 33% ( 1,406) have been reserved for women, but only 743 women have applied so far, transport officials said . Applications will be sought again from women aspirants so that the capital city has more women drivers, they said.

“Our aim is to make a public transport system which is conducive for women passengers and the most effective step to do that is to create a system steered by women themselves. Delhi will continue to empower its women both socially and financially,” said transport minister Kailash Gahlot.

The scheme to allot e-auto permits was launched in October 2021 and was later halted as a lawsuit was filed by makers of the CNG variant over the government’s decision to give fresh registrations only to e-autos, and not CNG-run three-wheelers, while maintaining a one lakh cap on autos, as stipulated by the Supreme Court.

Monday’s draw of lots was held after the Supreme Court, in a landmark decision on February 11, 2022, allowed the Delhi government to resume the process of registration of 4,261 e-autos.

This judgment in favour of Delhi government will benefit residents by helping reduce vehicular pollution, the state government said in a statement.

In less than a month, Delhi received 20,589 applications, of which 19,846 were from men.

The draw of lots on Monday was held under the supervision of a committee comprising senior transport officials and a special invitee from the Department of Women and Child Development.

In addition, the list of applicants with deficiencies in applications will also be put in the public domain so that they get a chance to rectify the errors.

The permits to the first list of successful male applicants and 743 women applicants will be given by February 28, transport officials said. The successful applicants will be required to purchase the three-wheeler and apply for registration on the single window portal of CESL (Convergence Energy Services Limited) before April 30, 2022.

The registration of the e-autos will only be allowed for persons having a valid public service vehicle badge and on production of letter of intent.

To provide visibility to these vehicles, and to ensure compliance and prevent the misuse of the scheme, the transport department has also notified a special colour scheme for e-autos — those driven by men will be blue and ones driven by women will be lilac.

