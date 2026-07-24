4,547 owners in northeast Delhi got property rights: Centre

New Delhi: A total of 4,547 owners in northeast Delhi have been granted ownership rights under the Pradhan Mantri Unauthorised Colonies in Delhi Awas Adhikar Yojana (PM-UDAY), the union housing ministry informed the Parliament on Thursday, while also stating that further urban infrastructure development in the area is the responsibility of the Delhi government.

The Centre said urban development is a state subject and any such package falls within the purview of the Delhi government.

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PM-UDAY was launched in 2019 to confer ownership rights on residents of Delhi’s unauthorised colonies, enabling them to legally own, sell or mortgage their properties.

Replying to a Lok Sabha question by Bharatiya Janata Party MP Manoj Tiwari, minister of state for housing and urban affairs Tokhan Sahu said the responsibility for conferring ownership rights under the PM-UDAY scheme has now been transferred from the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) to the Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi (GNCTD).

Asked if there is a special infrastructure package for the densely populated constituency, the Centre said urban development is a state subject and any such package falls within the purview of the Delhi government.

The reply mentioned details of funds allocated by the Delhi government for infrastructure works in 2026-27. It said ₹85 crore has been earmarked through the Delhi State Industrial and Infrastructure Development Corporation (DSIIDC), including ₹45 crore for Karawal Nagar and ₹40 crore for Mustafabad.

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{{^usCountry}} An additional ₹51.15 crore has been allocated through the Irrigation and Flood Control Department for works in Timarpur, Ghonda, Gokalpur, Burari and Rohtash Nagar. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} An additional ₹51.15 crore has been allocated through the Irrigation and Flood Control Department for works in Timarpur, Ghonda, Gokalpur, Burari and Rohtash Nagar. {{/usCountry}}

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The reply also listed projects being taken up through MLALAD funds, including construction of side drains and interlocking tiles in Burari, a senior citizens’ chaupal and boom barriers in Ghonda, and drain covers and street repair works in Mustafabad.