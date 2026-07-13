A 45-year-old man died allegedly after a speeding Scorpio hit him as he was walking towards his home near a petrol pump in west Delhi’s Rajouri Garden on Saturday, police said, adding that the car driver has been arrested.

45-year-old man dies in Rajouri Garden hit-and-run, one arrested

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According to police, Uday Kumar, a resident of Khayala area, worked at a clothes store in Rajouri Garden and was heading back home from work, along with a fellow worker.

At around 9pm, the men were walking towards a petrol pump when a speeding Scorpio car came from behind, hit Kumar and fled, police said.

Senior police officers said Kumar was run over by the car and had suffered grievous injuries. His friend rushed him to Guru Gobind Singh hospital, where he was declared dead.

Deputy commissioner of police (west) Hareshwar Swami said, “We received information from the hospital that a man had died in a road accident Bharat Petrol Pump, Rajouri Garden. His friend, Subhash Kumar, was questioned and he told the Scorpio’s registration number to the police. Based on the car details, the accused was identified.”

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{{^usCountry}} The 25-year-old car driver is a resident of Naraina Vihar. He was arrested on Sunday. Police said his family owns a factory. “The offending vehicle involved in the accident has also been seized. Further investigation is in progress,” the DCP said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The 25-year-old car driver is a resident of Naraina Vihar. He was arrested on Sunday. Police said his family owns a factory. “The offending vehicle involved in the accident has also been seized. Further investigation is in progress,” the DCP said. {{/usCountry}}

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Blood samples of the accused have been taken to ascertain if he was driving under the influence of alcohol at the time of the accident.

A case has been registered against the accused under sections of causing death by negligence and rash driving.

Police said Kumar is survived by his wife and two children.

The post-mortem examination of the deceased was conducted and the body has been handed over to the family members, said the police.