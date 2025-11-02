Edit Profile
    4km tunnel planned from Munak Canal Elevated Road to Kashmere Gate for smooth interstate commute

    Once complete, the project is expected to link seamlessly with the ISBT, Outer Ring Road and the Wazirabad corridor, providing direct relief to bottlenecks at Mukarba Chowk, Azadpur and Roshanara Road

    Published on: Nov 2, 2025 3:42 AM IST
    By Snehil Sinha
    New Delhi

    PWD officials said the project will cut travel time for commuters from Sonepat, Rohtak and the Urban Extension Road. (Representative photo)
    PWD officials said the project will cut travel time for commuters from Sonepat, Rohtak and the Urban Extension Road. (Representative photo)

    The Public Works Department (PWD) has started preparing a detailed project report (DPR) to extend the Munak Canal Elevated Road up to Kashmere Gate, with plans to build a four-kilometre-long tunnel between Inderlok and the interstate bus terminal (ISBT) as part of the expansion.

    The move is aimed at improving traffic flow and strengthening connectivity between Delhi and Haryana, officials said.

    “Delhi needs innovative, long-term solutions to meet its growing infrastructure needs. We are moving away from short-term fixes and focusing on durable projects that will serve the city for decades. Every new project under this government is designed to bring visible improvement in citizens’ daily lives,” PWD minister Parvesh Verma said.

    Once complete, the project is expected to link seamlessly with the ISBT, Outer Ring Road and the Wazirabad corridor, providing direct relief to bottlenecks at Mukarba Chowk, Azadpur and Roshanara Road.

    Earlier this year, the PWD minister proposed the construction of a 20-kilometre elevated corridor connecting the recently inaugurated Urban Extension Road-II (UER-II) near Bawana and the Outer Ring Road at Inderlok in north Delhi, as part of the larger Munak Canal redevelopment project. Currently, the elevated corridor is proposed to end at Inderlok, but the new plan will extend it underground until Kashmere Gate, creating a continuous, signal-free route from the Delhi-Haryana border to central Delhi.

    PWD officials said the project will cut travel time for commuters from Sonepat, Rohtak and the Urban Extension Road (UER), who currently spend hours negotiating heavy congestion in north Delhi. “Preliminary estimates suggest the corridor could reduce travel time between the Delhi-Haryana border and Kashmere Gate by up to 40%,” Verma said.

    Officials said the project will particularly benefit commuters from the northern, northwestern and western parts of Delhi, while also reducing vehicular pollution by reducing wait times on congested stretches.

    Calling the project a major relief for daily commuters and interstate travellers, Verma said, “Once operational, the corridor will provide a direct, high-speed link between Delhi and Haryana, improving travel time and safety while helping redistribute traffic away from crowded inner roads.”

    The PWD has begun interdepartmental coordination to integrate the project with Delhi’s broader mobility and infrastructure development plans. In the DPR, it will finalise the technical design, alignment, and construction methodology for the elevated and tunnel sections.

