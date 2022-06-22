Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
5 cops, home guard stabbed inside police station in Delhi

The incident took place on the third floor of cyber police station
Published on Jun 22, 2022 10:59 PM IST
Five policemen and a home guard were stabbed by a man inside a police station in east Delhi's Shahdara on Wednesday, officials said.

The incident took place on the third floor of cyber police station, Shahdara, they said.

The man is being questioned, police said.

According to police, the man entered the police station and started recording a video. When he was obstructed by one of the policemen and asked the reason behind recording the video, the man suddenly took out a knife and stabbed the personnel one after the other.

All the injured policemen and the home guard were rushed to hospital where they are being treated.

One of the cops sustained injuries on his chest and is critical, they said.

Meanwhile, the man later claimed that he was a complainant, but no complaint copy was found with him.

Police said he also banged his head against the wall and sustained minor injuries.

“As per preliminary enquiry, only one person is suspected to be involved in the incident,” a senior officer said.

Further investigation into the incident is underway, he said.

