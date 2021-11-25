Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Delhi News / 5 hospitalised due to toxic gas leakage in Delhi's RK Puram
delhi news

5 hospitalised due to toxic gas leakage in Delhi's RK Puram

The police said there was no fire accident in any gas cylinder or fumes from any place in Ekta Vihar. More details are awaited.
There is no fire in any gas cylinder and the situation is under control, the police said.(GETTY IMAGES (FOR REPRESENTATIONAL PURPOSE ONLY))
Published on Nov 25, 2021 10:42 AM IST
Byhindustantimes.com | Written by Sharmita Kar | Edited by Amit Chaturvedi, New Delhi

At least five people have been hospitalised after complaining of itchy eyes, reportedly due to exposure to a toxic gas leak at Ekta Vihar in South Delhi's RK Puram on Wednesday night, news agency ANI reported. Fire tenders and two ambulances as well as the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) team reached the spot to assess the situation.

It is not clear yet as to what caused the gas leakage.

“No fire in any gas cylinder, no fumes emerging out from any place in the Ekta Vihar area. Further, necessary action is being taken,” the Delhi Police told news agency ANI.

The situation is under control, the police said. Further details are awaited.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
gas leak
Recommended For You
TRENDING TOPICS
Horoscope Today
Happy Thanksgiving 2021
India vs New Zealand Live Score
Today's Panchang
Thanksgiving 2021
India Covid-19 cases
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP