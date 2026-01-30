5 minors held for stabbing man inside Shastri Nagar Metro Station

Police on Thursday said they have apprehended five minors for allegedly stabbing and critically injuring a 27-year-old man inside the Shastri Nagar Metro Station on Republic Day. The attack occurred in the unpaid area before security checks, allowing the assailants to flee immediately afterward, officials said. Police said sections of attempted murder and assault were put in the first information report (FIR).

The victim, Anil Sharma, a resident of Shastri Nagar, was on his way to meet a friend around 11am on Monday when he was called over by a group of boys near the station’s frisking point, investigators said.

A senior police officer said, “The 16-year-old primary accused alleged that Sharma had been posting photos of his sister online. To ‘teach him a lesson’, he called his friends and brought a knife and another sharp weapon.”

CCTV footage of the assault, seen by HT, showed two of the boys attacking Sharma with knives, stabbing him multiple times before fleeing down the stairs.

Deputy commissioner of police (Metro) Kushal Pal Singh said: “On Republic Day, we received a complaint that a 27-year-old man sustained serious stab injuries during a physical altercation inside the metro premises. The staff at the metro were quick and they rushed the injured person to Deep Chand Bandhu Hospital. Doctors there referred him to Dr Ram Manohar Lohia (RML) Hospital.”

A dedicated police team used CCTV analysis, technical surveillance, and the e-Sakshya app to identify and locate the accused, all aged between 16 and 17. Raids in Shastri Nagar’s Hanuman Gali led to their apprehension between Tuesday and Wednesday.

During interrogation, the minors admitted to planning the attack to “teach Sharma a lesson.” Police are verifying the allegations regarding the online photos. Authorities are also reviewing security protocols, as the assailants managed to enter the metro station premises armed with a knife.

Sharma, a graduate seeking employment, lives in Delhi with his sister and brother-in-law.