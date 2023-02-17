50% of Delhi kids given MR vaccine

Less than two weeks since the Delhi government started the measles-rubella vaccination campaign for children aged nine months to five years, the city has administered over 500,000 doses, achieving nearly 50% coverage, government data shows.

According to data from the Delhi government’s health and family welfare department, there are around 1.1 million children eligible for the drive.

Data from the department shows that between February 6—when the MR vaccination drive was started in Delhi—and February 15, 531,828 doses were administered. This accounts to over 47.3% of the eligible children, senior officials said.

“Nearly 400 fixed sessions and 700 outreach sessions are being organised for the MR vaccination drive. We are urging parents and guardians to come forward and get their children vaccinated. The drive will be on till March 6,” a senior official of the health department said on Thursday.

Measles is a highly infectious viral disease, which causes fever and a rash in children and can also lead to symptoms such as diarrhoea, pneumonia and lead to deaths among younger children.

Rubella is also a contagious viral infection recognised by its distinctive red rash. The disease can spread through direct contact with the saliva or mucus of an infected person or through the air by respiratory droplets produced from coughing or sneezing.

Before this, Delhi’s MR vaccination campaign was involved a legal battle 2019, after a petition was filed in the Delhi high court against the administration for not seeking the consent of guardians before administering the vaccines. Even as the government suggested the “opt-out” option, where parents could choose to decide whether they want their children to receive the vaccine, the drive could not be resumed.

In an order issued by the health department to districts earlier this month, the government directed all chief district medical officers (CDMOs) to ensure that ample manpower is allotted in these centres during the course of this campaign to ensure that maximum coverage of the vaccination is achieved.

Dr Ashok Kumar Rana, former director general of health services (DGHS), Delhi government, urged parents and caregivers to bring their eligible wards to the nearest vaccination centres for the additional dose of the vaccine, irrespective of their previous vaccination history.

“The campaign will continue in Delhi for four weeks and everyone should utilise this time to get this additional dose. Doing so, we will be able to eradicate this disease from the city,” said Dr Rana.

