New Delhi, More than 50 per cent of new ready-to-move flats offered at discounted rates under the DDA housing scheme for serving and retired government employees and working professionals were sold on the first day of sale, officials said on Sunday.

50% of flats sold on first day under DDA housing scheme for govt employees, professionals

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The demand was highest for 1-BHK units, which were completely sold out within hours, they said.

Officials saud the Delhi Development Authority's Karamjeewi Awaas Yojana 2026 opened to an overwhelming response on Saturday.

Launched under the guidance of Delhi LG Taranjit Singh Sandhu, the scheme was opened on the occasion of the 80th Independence Day on a first come, first serve basis.

"Out of the 1,218 ready-to-move flats on offer, 661 flats were booked on day one. The demand was highest for 1-BHK units, which were completely sold out within hours. Strong interest was also seen in 2-BHK and 3-BHK categories," DDA said in a statement.

Under the scheme, DDA is offering flats at Pocket-11, Sector A1-A4, Narela with a flat 25 per cent discount. Post-discount prices start at ₹33.40 lakh for 1-BHK, ₹75.55 lakh for 2-BHK, and ₹1.065 crore for 3-BHK, it added.

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{{^usCountry}} "The scheme is aimed at serving and retired government employees and working professionals from corporate, business, entrepreneurial and professional sectors, making home ownership more affordable in Delhi," DDA said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} "The scheme is aimed at serving and retired government employees and working professionals from corporate, business, entrepreneurial and professional sectors, making home ownership more affordable in Delhi," DDA said. {{/usCountry}}

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In the first quarter of this financial year, DDA sold 1,284 flats generating over ₹1,020 crore in revenue, of which 1,153 flats, nearly 90 per cent, were in Narela.

Officials said Narela's growing appeal is due to improved connectivity and infrastructure. The housing complex is located 1.2 kilometres from the upcoming metro station, 1.9 km from the proposed RRTS station, 2 km from Narela Sports Complex, and 5 km from an upcoming education hub.

It is also close to UER-I, GT Karnal Road and UER-II, and overlooks the Mamurpur Forest.

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DDA stated that the scheme reflects its commitment to planned, inclusive urban development and providing affordable, ready-to-move housing to the people of Delhi.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.