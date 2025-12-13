52-year-old woman, two sons kill self at Kalkaji house

A 52-year-old woman and her two sons, aged 32 and 27, were found dead inside their rented Kalkaji residence on Friday in what police suspect to be a case of suicide. A note recovered from the house indicated that the family had been struggling with financial stress. Further investigation is underway (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

Deputy commissioner of police (southeast) Hemant Tiwari said the incident came to light around 2.45pm when a bailiff, accompanied by local police, arrived to execute a court-ordered possession.

According to investigators privy with the case, the family had not paid their monthly rent of ₹25,000 for several months, prompting the owner to approach court for their eviction. “The owner went with the court order for the tenants to vacate the house,” an officer, who requested anonymity, said.

Police said repeated knocks on the door went unanswered. With no response from inside, the team used a duplicate key to enter the two-storey premises, where they found the woman and her sons hanging from a ceiling fan in one of the rooms.

A handwritten note of one-and-a-half pageswas recovered from the spot. Investigators said the contents suggested the family had been battling depression for a “prolonged period”.

While officers have not assigned a definitive motive, they said prima facie the note points to emotional distress and financial difficulties as possible contributing factors. “The note suggests they were unable to work due to depression and were all unemployed,” an officer said, adding that the 27-year-old was preparing for the UPSC examination.

The bodies were shifted to the AIIMS mortuary for inquest proceedings under Section 194 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS). Officers said a detailed inquiry is underway to determine the sequence of events and verify the circumstances surrounding the deaths.

Neighbours told police the family had largely kept to themselves in recent months. The woman’s husband had passed away a few years ago, leaving the three of them to manage on their own, one of the officers cited above said.

An officer aware of the matter said that family had rented the house in December 2023 and had only paid the rent for initial few months. “Back then, the woman’s husband was alive. He was a property dealer who had taken loans from acquaintances and not paid them back. He died in 2024 leaving the family in debt,” the officer said.

Preliminary probe revealed that the two brothers had allegedly tried to due by suicide two months ago, the officer cited above said.

Police are examining documents, digital devices and the suicide note to establish the precise trigger behind the incident. They are also attempting to contact extended family members to reconstruct the family’s recent movements and interactions as part of the investigation.