₹5-crore heroin haul: Six arrested in inter-state drug bust

The Delhi Police Anti-Narcotics Task Force (ANTF) on Sunday said they arrested six people and seized 2.25kg heroin worth around ₹5 crore in an alleged inter-state drug trafficking case. Police said the case was the first FIR registered at the newly notified ANTF police station, which became operational on September 10. (Representative photo)

Police said the case was the first FIR registered at the newly notified ANTF police station, which became operational on September 10. The case was registered on September 11 after three members of a family --- a man, his wife and his brother --- were arrested at Signature Bridge while allegedly carrying 2kg heroin.

“Inputs suggested that a couple had been selling drugs in Delhi and would pass through the Signature Bridge for a delivery. We arrested them around 5 am on September 11. The investigation revealed extended family linkages with other narcotics cases, indicating that drug trafficking was being carried out through a wider network,” said DCP (ANTF) Gaurav Gupta.

Police said the investigation led them to the alleged receiver who was arrested in Roorkee on September 15. Police later seized another 104 grams of heroin from his flat in Shalimar Garden, Ghaziabad.

Another accused was arrested from Burari on September 25. Police recovered 140 grams of heroin hidden in a bathroom and ₹37,400 cash allegedly earned from drug sales. He was facing two Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act (NDPS) cases and was out on interim bail.

The sixth accused was arrested from Ghaziabad on November 10. Police recovered ₹36,000 allegedly linked to drug proceeds and a Mahindra Thar.

Police said the investigation had revealed links to other NDPS cases and was continuing to trace alleged suppliers and the financial trail.