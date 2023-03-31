6 die due to suffocation after mosquito coil falls on bed in Delhi home

Six people of a family suffocated to death in their Delhi home after mosquito repellant fell on the mattress, releasing poisonous gas overnight, police said. The family lived the Shastri Park area in North East Delhi.

Joy Tirkey, DCP North East district, said Shastri Park Police Station received a call Friday morning that fire had broken out in a house at Mazar Wala Road near Machhi Market. Police rushed to the spot and found that the victims had been rushed to Jag Pravesh Chandra Hospital.

“It has been learnt that burning mosquito coil had fallen over a mattress sometime during the night. The toxic fumes caused inmates to lose consciousness and later death due to suffocation,” Tirkey said in a statement.

A total nine persons were involved in the incident, of which two are receiving treatment for burn injuries and one was discharged after first aid. The deceased include four men, a woman and a toddler.

(More details awaited…)

