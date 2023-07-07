Delhi cops arrest 61-year-old man accused of cheating victims of 20 crore

NEW DELHI: A 61-year-old man who was accused of cheating more than two dozen firms of ₹20 crore has been arrested from Rohini in northwest Delhi, police said on Friday.

Special commissioner of police (crime) Ravindra Singh Yadav, said the suspect cheated firms to supply expensive electronic items that he did not pay for

The suspect, Anil Kumar Bansal, had been on the run for five years, was a proclaimed offender and carried a ₹50,000 reward for information leading to his arrest, said special commissioner of police (crime) Ravindra Singh Yadav.

“In 2018, complainant Arun Kumar Khatri alleged that Bansal, proprietor of a firm in Connaught Place hatched conspiracy and dishonestly procured his electronics goods on forged firm’s documents without making payment. Further during the investigation, it was revealed that there are many victims who were also cheated by Bansal in the same modus operandi and had cheated an amount of ₹ 13.72 crore from more than 25 victims. During the investigation, it was also revealed that Bansal had another firm in Connaught Place, through which he allegedly cheated around ₹ 6 crore from one Parag Pahwa of Moti Nagar, on the pretext of purchasing 500 pieces of LED TV,” he said.

He further said that several teams were formed to nab the accused, who was wanted in six cases of cheating in Delhi and Uttar Pradesh.

Bansal completed his charted accountancy course in 1987. “Presently, he is working as a freelancer with different companies based in Narela, Bawana and Mundka,” added Yadav.

