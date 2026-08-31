68-yr-old planned killing of son with mental health issue: Police

New Delhi: Police on Sunday said that the 68-year-old man, who allegedly killed his 38-year-old son suffering from mental health issues, had planned the murder and made several unsuccessful attempts before smashing his head with a stone and strangling him on August 22.

When police reached the spot, they found the victim with a head injury and lying in a pool of blood. (Representational image)

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Police said the victim Gul Hasan’s father, who was arrested along with his 49-year-old associate, disclosed that he had allegedly previously tried to attack his son with a weapon, but he overpowered him, and also made several unsuccessful attempts to push his son into the Yamuna.

Following his failed attempts, he sought the help of his associate and lured his son to the abandoned shipping container near the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway in Kalindi Kunj on the pretext of taking him to a doctor for treatment, police said.

Police said his associate allegedly hit Hasan on the head with a stone, and the two strangled him to death, police said.

The victim’s father allegedly told police that Hasan had been suffering from mental health-related problems, including schizophrenia. Police are, however, continuing their investigation to establish the precise motive behind the murder.

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{{^usCountry}} Deputy commissioner of police (southeast) Vineet Kumar said that the Kalindi Kunj police station received information at 7.13am on August 23 regarding the body of an unidentified man lying inside a container abandoned adjacent to the National Thermal Power Corporation (NTPC) boundary wall on the eastern side of the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Deputy commissioner of police (southeast) Vineet Kumar said that the Kalindi Kunj police station received information at 7.13am on August 23 regarding the body of an unidentified man lying inside a container abandoned adjacent to the National Thermal Power Corporation (NTPC) boundary wall on the eastern side of the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway. {{/usCountry}}

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When police reached the spot, they found the victim with a head injury and lying in a pool of blood. A murder case was registered. “From CCTV analysis, the movement of the victim was traced, showing him in the company of two people proceeding towards the scene of the crime. The suspects were subsequently traced to a stitching factory in Govindpuri, leading to their arrest and identification of the victim,” the DCP said.

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Police said the father and his associate were arrested. Investigators are continuing to question the accused to establish the complete sequence of events and motive behind the killing, while the post-mortem report is awaited.