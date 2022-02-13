7 fairytale like mocktails for V-Day

Make your loved one feel special by preparing these quick mocktails, without much fuss. Here are some recipes shared by the top chefs of Delhi.

1. Melange of Berries

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Ingredients:

Sweet and sour syrup -30mlFresh berries shrub -60mlPineapple juice -60mlElder flower syrup -15mlEdible Flower piece 1

Method:Pour all ingredients in a shaker, or you can even use a jam jar if you don’t have one, Add lots of ice and shake for 5-6 secsPour everything in a stem glass straining the iceGarnish with edible Flower

Deepak Sharma, Beverage Manager, SAGA, Gurugram

Date Me is prepared with shaken method.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

2.Date Me

Ingredients:60ml Cranberry Juice60ml Orange Juice4/5 leaves of Kafir Lime10ml Rose Syrup15ml Lemon Juice1 Egg white (optional)

Method: ShakenGarnish: Rose Petal

Shashank Bhatia, Food and Beverage manager, Roseate House, New Delhi

Love Heist is one of the quickest recipes.

3. Love Heist

Ingredients Litchi Juice 60mlPomegranate Juice 60mlLine Juice 5mlSugar Syrup 5mlIce 100gmsPomegranate Juice

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

MethodTake a shaker and add pomegranate seeds. Nicely muddle them.Fill your shaker with iceAdd of litchi juice, lime juice and sugar syrupShake well, then strain into a glassGarnish with lime wedges and fruits

Tanuj Kapur, Tipple Bar, Manager, Vivanta New Delhi, Dwarka

Vanilla Valentine spritz looks can add a spark in your date night.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

4. Vanilla Valentine spritz

IngredientsGrenadine syrup - 10mlVanilla essence - 15mlSoda - 150ml

Method: Take a champagne tulip .First pour grenadine syrup in the glass add vanilla essence and top up with soda and garnish with marasehino cherry.

Kondal Rao, Bartender -Sana-di-ge, Delhi

Pomegranate Sour uses optional egg white.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

5. Pomegranate Sour

Ingredients Pomegranate syrup - 20mlCranberry juice - 45mlEgg white - 15ml

Method First of all we have taken pomegranate as a main ingredient due to its sweet and tart flavour.Next we have added egg white to get a froth and nice texture.Finally we need to add cranberry juice to get the balance of sweet and sour to my drink

Kondal Rao, Bartender -Sana-di-ge, Delhi

For Kokum Saar , Kokum needs to be soaked beforehand.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

6. Kokum Saar

Ingredients :Kokum 100 gmsFresh coconut Salt to tasteCoriander leaves 5 gmsGarlic 02 pods

Method Soak kokum in water for 6-7 hours Strain water and keep aside and squeeze the pulp from soaked kokum and add this to strained kokum water.Grate coconut and boil in water to make coconut milk .Add kokum water in coconut milk and add salt .Garnish with chopped coriander and garlic.

M U Kasture, Executive Chef, The Ashok Hotel, New Delhi

El Amado means be loved in Spanish.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

7. El Amado

Ingredients:Freshly squeezed lime juice 20mlRose cordial 20mlChickpea brine or pulses soaked water or an egg white 30mlLychee juice 80mlCranberry juice 20mlGarnish - aromatic rose dust

Method:Take a jar or shakerShake everything together with ice firstStrain the drink without iceShake over again without ice (reverse dry shake to activate protein which results in the foamy texture, silky and velvety mouthfeel to the drink)Garnish with aromatic rose dust (made with crushed dried rose petals)

Yogesh Kumar, Principle bartender- Bar Manager, The Claridges, New Delhi

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON