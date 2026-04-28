7,000MW power demand crossed in Delhi for first time in April

Delhi’s electricity demand crossed the 7,000 MW mark for the first time ever in April amid an early onset of sizzling heat in the Capital that has kept temperatures locked several degrees above normal for days.

Locals seen protecting themselves from the heat on Monday. (RAJ K RAJ /HT PHOTO)

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Monday afternoon’s demand of 7,078 MW, recorded at 3.30pm, is the earliest the city has seen the 7,000 MW threshold being breached, according to official data. Previously, the earliest breach was in 2024, when the threshold was hit on May 18 – around three weeks later than this year – underscoring how rising temperatures are accelerating demand patterns.

Delhi’s discoms said they were able to meet Monday’s power demand.

Officials attribute the spike in power demand in the city to the relatively early onset of heat this year, which they said has led to increased use of air conditioners, coolers, and refrigeration across households and commercial establishments. With temperatures soaring so early in the year, electricity demand during afternoon hours has surged significantly, they said.

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{{^usCountry}} According to data by State Load Dispatch Centre (SLDC), the 7,000 MW mark was first breached in Delhi in 2018, when the city clocked a demand of 7,016 MW on July 10. In 2019, the 7,000 MW threshold was breached on June 12. In the pandemic-hit year of 2020, the peak power demand was recorded at 6,314 MW – so it did not breach the 7,000 MW mark at all. In 2021, the 7,000 MW mark was breached on July 9. In 2022, the threshold was breached on June 29, and it was breached on June 18 in 2023. In 2024, Delhi’s power demand crossed 7,000 MW on May 18 – the earliest breach until Monday’s reading. In 2025, the 7,000 MW mark was breached on May 19. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} According to data by State Load Dispatch Centre (SLDC), the 7,000 MW mark was first breached in Delhi in 2018, when the city clocked a demand of 7,016 MW on July 10. In 2019, the 7,000 MW threshold was breached on June 12. In the pandemic-hit year of 2020, the peak power demand was recorded at 6,314 MW – so it did not breach the 7,000 MW mark at all. In 2021, the 7,000 MW mark was breached on July 9. In 2022, the threshold was breached on June 29, and it was breached on June 18 in 2023. In 2024, Delhi’s power demand crossed 7,000 MW on May 18 – the earliest breach until Monday’s reading. In 2025, the 7,000 MW mark was breached on May 19. {{/usCountry}}

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The broader trend also reflects a steady rise in Delhi’s overall electricity consumption. The city’s peak power demand has climbed significantly over the past decade. After touching 7,016 MW in 2018, peak demand rose to 7,409 MW on July 2 in 2019, dipped during the pandemic year, and then resumed its upward trajectory — reaching 7,323 MW on July 2 in 2021, 7,695 MW on June 29 in 2022 and 7,438 MW on August 22 in 2023. In 2024, Delhi recorded an all-time high of 8,656 MW on June 19, followed by 8,442 MW on June 12 in 2025.

This year, officials expect demand to soar past 9,000 MW for the first time. “The expected peak power demand of over 9,000 MW represents an increase of over 300% over the peak power demand of 2,879 MW in 2002,” an official said.

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Based on current demand growth trends, Delhi’s peak power demand is likely to cross the 10,000 MW mark by around 2028–2029, depending on weather conditions and demand growth, the official cited above added.

BSES subsidiaries BRPL and BYPL, which supply electricity to parts of south, west, east, and central Delhi, successfully met peak demands of 3,159 MW and 1,446 MW in their respective areas.

“BSES discoms are fully geared up to ensure reliable power supply to more than 5.3 million consumers and nearly 22.5 million residents across south, west, east, and central Delhi. These arrangements include long-term PPAs, bilateral tie-ups, banking arrangements with other states, and deployment of advanced technologies such as AI and ML-based demand forecasting to accurately estimate load and maintain uninterrupted supply,” a spokesperson said.

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A spokesperson for Tata Power DDL (TPDDL), which supplies power to north and northwest Delhi, said the discom successfully met a peak power demand of 2,030 MW. The company expects peak power load to touch 2,622 MW this summer and has made adequate arrangements of up to 2,900 MW to meet anticipated demand.

Another 388 MW of power demand was met in New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) areas, while 45 MW was met by the Military Engineer Services (MES) in the city’s cantonment areas.

As heatwaves become more frequent and intense, peak demand levels are expected to arrive earlier in the season and potentially exceed previous records in the coming months.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Saloni Bhatia ...Read More Saloni Bhatia is a journalist with over 15 years of experience in reporting and storytelling, with a strong focus on the Delhi government and political developments in the Capital. Over the years, she has closely tracked policy decisions, governance issues, and political shifts. She started off as an entertainment journalist but then moved to covering beats like crime and education. Her experience on the crime beat helped her develop an eye for detail and accuracy, while education reporting allowed her to explore policy impact on students, teachers and institutions. Outside the newsroom, she enjoys reading both fiction and non-fiction. She also has a keen interest in watching Bollywood films. Read Less

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