76-year-old woman dead, 4 injured in road rage incident in Delhi’s Mundka

A 76-year-old woman died, and four people sustained injuries following an incident of road rage over the splashing of logged water on the road in outer Delhi’s Mundka on Saturday, police officers said on Monday, adding that a 31-year-old man has been arrested.

The police said they are searching for two suspects, who are at large. (Representational image)

A senior police officer said that the deceased has been identified as Satwanti Devi, and the arrested accused has been identified as Honey Singh, both residents of Mundka.

Police said a control room call was received around 11pm on Saturday wherein the caller said there was a fight between two groups. When the police arrived, they discovered that five people had been taken to different hospitals.

The police then received two calls from different hospitals, which said that a woman, identified as Devi, was declared brought dead, and four people, identified as Prince Gehlawat, 32, his mother Neelam Gehlawat, his cousin Harsh Lathwal, 25, and the suspect, Singh, were admitted with injuries.

When police reached the hospital, they learned how the fight began from Prince. A factory owner, Prince said he was driving home in his car when he crossed a rocky, waterlogged stretch, and water splashed on an adjacent vehicle, which Singh was driving. Singh then started quarrelling with Prince. The quarrel became heated, and Singh, who had a passenger in the front seat, called a friend identified by his first name, Sunny, who came on a two-wheeler. Prince also called his house help, after which his family members reached the spot.

“Sunny pushed Prince’s grandmother, who became unconscious and was taken home. Meanwhile, a control room call was made, and when the three suspects saw the police van coming, they fled the spot, but Singh was later taken to a hospital for simple injuries due to which he was caught,” the officer said.

Devi was rushed to a hospital where she was declared dead, police said, adding that there were no visible injuries on her body and an autopsy has been conducted to ascertain the cause of death. “CCTV footage is being scanned, and further investigation is underway. Teams are also looking for two suspects, who are at large,” the officer said.

