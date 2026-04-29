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87 GST officials assigned wards through transparent lottery system: Delhi CM

87 GST officials assigned wards through transparent lottery system: Delhi CM

Published on: Apr 29, 2026 08:47 pm IST
PTI |
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New Delhi, Asserting a "zero tolerance" policy against corruption, Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Wednesday announced that 87 GST officials have been assigned wards through a lottery system.

87 GST officials assigned wards through transparent lottery system: Delhi CM

This comes after Gupta, earlier this month, had made a surprise visit to the Trade and Taxes building and found several officers absent from duty. Following this, around 162 officials were transferred to the state GST office.

"In a first-of-its-kind initiative, the Trade and Taxes Department has introduced a lottery system to assign postings to newly inducted GST officers and inspectors," the chief minister said.

Gupta said Delhi follows a strict 'zero tolerance' policy against corruption, and this initiative is a strong step in that direction.

"The aim is to ensure that every appointment, posting and administrative decision is rule-based, transparent and impartial, encouraging honest officers and reinforcing public trust in governance," she added.

Such transparent systems not only strengthen administrative functioning but also foster confidence and satisfaction among employees, ultimately improving departmental efficiency and delivering better services to taxpayers, she said.

She added that the entire proceedings were videographed from start to finish to ensure that an official record of every stage could be preserved, thereby enabling verification at any level in the future.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

 
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Stay updated with all top Cities including, Bengaluru, Delhi, Mumbai and more across India. Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News along with Delhi Election 2025 and Delhi Election Result 2025 Live, New Delhi Election Result Live, Kalkaji Election Result Live at Hindustan Times.
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