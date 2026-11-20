New Delhi, A seemingly innocent plea for help, a man disguised in women's clothes and accomplices lurking in nearby bushes Delhi Police has uncovered an unusual robbery trap in which unsuspecting commuters travelling on deserted roads in the early hours were lured into stopping their vehicles before being overpowered and robbed. A damsel in distress, robbers lurking in bushes: Delhi gang's bizarre trick to loot motorists

Police have arrested two suspected members of the gang, including Monu alias Chinese , who allegedly dressed as a woman and posed as someone in distress to attract the attention of lone commuters. His associate, Sagar Sharma , has also been arrested, while the role of other gang members is being investigated, a senior police officer said.

The arrests have helped police solve two robbery cases, one reported in the New Usmanpur area and another in Shastri Park, he said.

"Monu had devised a deceptive tactic to target commuters travelling alone during odd hours, particularly on isolated stretches around the Yamuna Khadar area. Dressed in female attire, he would stand along deserted roads and gesture to passing motorists, pretending to need assistance," said the police officer.

As soon as an unsuspecting commuter stopped the vehicle and stepped out to help, Monu would allegedly grab or overpower him. His accomplices, who remained concealed in nearby bushes or secluded spots, would then emerge, attack the victim and rob him of cash and valuables before fleeing.

The gang allegedly used the disguise to gain sympathy and trust of commuters, making them lower their guard and fall into the trap.

The modus operandi came to light following a robbery reported around 4.05 am on November 18. "A tempo driver carrying plywood towards Ashok Vihar in Burari from the Signature Bridge was passing through the area between 4 am and 5 am when he spotted a woman gesturing for help," the officer said.

When the driver stopped and stepped out, the person allegedly grabbed him, while another accomplice choked him from behind. Two other men then joined them and robbed him of his mobile phone, ₹2,500 in cash and three keys.

The driver somehow managed to escape and subsequently informed the police. A case was registered at New Usmanpur and further investigation was taken up. A team worked on leads to identify the suspects and arrested Monu and Sagar. The police recovered the stolen cash.

During interrogation, the accused disclosed their involvement in another robbery near Baba Shyam Giri Mandir, registered at Shastri Park police station. The second case was also committed using the same modus operandi and has been worked out with their arrest, police said.

"Monu has 13 previous cases registered against him, including those related to attempted murder, robbery, snatching, theft and the Arms Act. Sagar has five previous cases involving robbery, snatching, theft and Arms Act violations," the officer added.

Police are investigating the role of other associates and whether the gang used the same technique in additional robberies. Further investigation is underway.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.