A ferry godfather for your fur babies
Pet parents without their own vehicles often face trouble commuting with their furry friends — be it for a visit to the vet or a day out. But here’s one good hooman who has become a saviour for those stuck in such situations. Amarjeet Singh, a resident of Delhi’s Moti Bagh, has been running a taxi stand for over 40 years, and has converted one car into a pet taxi. The idea came to the sexagenarian, who loves animals, through one of his customers.
“Humari ek bahut purani customer hain. She posted my number and services online, as Covid-19 had affected business a lot. Dhandha chaupat tha, par iski wajah se thoda chalna start hua hai dobara,” says Singh, who gets multiple calls a day for his pet taxi.
The fare starts from ₹1,500 for 80km and eight hours, and Singh also travels to Noida and Gurugram to help pet parents in need. He is also actively involved in charitable causes for dogs. “I don’t feel scared of animals as I had a Labrador for almost 10 years. Acha lagta hai karna, sewa ho jaati hai. I get four to five calls in a day for pet travel, of which I am able to do at least two a day,” he says.
Singh wishes to further expand his services but he needs to train other drivers first. He explains, “Safe and friendly pick-up and drop-off services ke liye pehle baaki drivers ko bhi comfortable feel karwana padega with pets. Agar unko hi darr lagega drive karte time toh nahin chal sakta.”
The lady who posted about his services online, Dr Priyanka Chawla, tells us about how she became acquainted with Singh. “I fostered his Labrador four years ago when he had to go to his village... I’ve been commuting in his cab everyday since February. He would tell me he had no work, and I wanted to help him out,” says Chawla, who also takes care of 160 street dogs by “feeding, fostering, treating and sterilising them”.
She adds, “I suggested he could start a pet taxi because I, too, have to book ambulances to transport my dog. So, it was like ek teer se do nishane! It solved problems of the animals, their owners and uncle. And this idea worked, which is amazing!”
Contractor death: Karnataka minister booked for 'abetment of suicide'
A case has been registered against Karnataka Rural Development and Panchayat Raj (RDPR) minister K S Eshwarappa for abetment of suicide in connection with the death of a civil contractor, police said on Wednesday. They said Eshwarappa has been named as the first accused in the case. The FIR was registered based on a complaint from Prashanth Patil, brother of Santhosh Patil, who had levelled bribery charges against the senior minister earlier.
Punjab cadre ex-IPS officer Lalpura reappointed NCM chief
The central government on Tuesday re-appointed retired Punjab-cadre IPS officer Iqbal Singh Lalpura as the chairperson of the National Commission for Minorities. Also read: 2 Sikh men attacked in New York, 2nd such incident in 10 days: 'Deplorable' Lalpura, who was first appointed as chairman in September last year, had to resign from the post in December to contest as the BJP candidate from Ropar assembly constituency, which he lost.
Anjuman-E-Islam members offer pooja at Hanumantha temple
Members of the Anjuman-E-Islam, an educational and social organization, from Dharwad, offered a special pooja at the Sri Nuggikeri Hanumantha temple on Monday where a Muslim vendor's fruit cart was vandalised, The New Indian Express reported. Four Sri Ram Sene activists were held by police for the vandalism, making it one of the first arrests on the matter of economic boycott of Muslim vendors around temple premises.
Karnataka CM reacts after minister booked in contractor death case
After a First Information Report (FIR) was registered against Karnataka minister KS Eshwarappa over the death of a contractor who had accused Karnataka minister Eshwarappa of demanding a commission for road construction, chief minister Basavaraj Bommai said on Wednesday he will discuss the issue with his fellow Bharatiya Janata Party leader. The senior BJP leader was booked under section 306 of the Indian Penal Code for abetment to suicide.
Raje accuses Rajasthan govt of banning Hindu festivals
Jaipur: Opposition Bharatiya Janata Party leader Vasundhara Raje has accused the Rajasthan government of banning Hindu festivals through administrative orders and said it will not be tolerated. She said the accused named for the violence in Karauli were not arrested and added innocent people were put behind the bars. “The police have not yet met the people whose shops were damaged.” Congress leader Archana Sharma accused the BJP of trying to polarise society.
