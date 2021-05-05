Home / Cities / Delhi News / A hot day ahead for Delhi today, mercury likely to touch 40°C
delhi news

A hot day ahead for Delhi today, mercury likely to touch 40°C

Delhi’s air quality was in the moderate category on Wednesday morning. Data from Central Pollution Control Board showed that the hourly air quality index (AQI) at 7am stood at 156. On Tuesday, the average 24-hour AQI was 173
By HT Correspondent | Edited by Smriti Sinha
PUBLISHED ON MAY 05, 2021 09:19 AM IST
Representational Image. (File photo)

Delhi is likely to see a hot day on Wednesday, as per the India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecast.

The minimum temperature on Wednesday is likely to be 25 degrees Celsius (°C) while maximum temperature is predicted to reach 40°C.

The minimum temperature on Tuesday was 25°C, and the maximum temperature was 42°C.

Also Read | ‘No need for RT-PCR test if...’: ICMR issues new testing guidelines for Covid-19

Delhi’s air quality was in the moderate category on Wednesday morning. Data from Central Pollution Control Board showed that the hourly air quality index (AQI) at 7am stood at 156. On Tuesday, the average 24-hour AQI was 173.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered good, 51 and 100 satisfactory, 101 and 200 moderate, 201 and 300 poor, 301 and 400 very poor, and 401 and 500 severe.

On Wednesday, the Union ministry of earth science’s air quality monitoring centre, System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting and Research (Safar) said, “The overall Delhi air quality is in the moderate category. Surface winds are high and southwesterly, a change in wind direction to easterly is forecasted.”

Delhi is likely to see a hot day on Wednesday, as per the India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecast.

The minimum temperature on Wednesday is likely to be 25 degrees Celsius (°C) while maximum temperature is predicted to reach 40°C.

The minimum temperature on Tuesday was 25°C, and the maximum temperature was 42°C.

Also Read | ‘No need for RT-PCR test if...’: ICMR issues new testing guidelines for Covid-19

Delhi’s air quality was in the moderate category on Wednesday morning. Data from Central Pollution Control Board showed that the hourly air quality index (AQI) at 7am stood at 156. On Tuesday, the average 24-hour AQI was 173.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered good, 51 and 100 satisfactory, 101 and 200 moderate, 201 and 300 poor, 301 and 400 very poor, and 401 and 500 severe.

On Wednesday, the Union ministry of earth science’s air quality monitoring centre, System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting and Research (Safar) said, “The overall Delhi air quality is in the moderate category. Surface winds are high and southwesterly, a change in wind direction to easterly is forecasted.”

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Coronavirus Live Updates
Horoscope Today
IPL 2021 Points Table
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP