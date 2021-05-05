A hot day ahead for Delhi today, mercury likely to touch 40°C

Delhi is likely to see a hot day on Wednesday, as per the India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecast.

The minimum temperature on Wednesday is likely to be 25 degrees Celsius (°C) while maximum temperature is predicted to reach 40°C.

The minimum temperature on Tuesday was 25°C, and the maximum temperature was 42°C.

Also Read | ‘No need for RT-PCR test if...’: ICMR issues new testing guidelines for Covid-19

Delhi’s air quality was in the moderate category on Wednesday morning. Data from Central Pollution Control Board showed that the hourly air quality index (AQI) at 7am stood at 156. On Tuesday, the average 24-hour AQI was 173.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered good, 51 and 100 satisfactory, 101 and 200 moderate, 201 and 300 poor, 301 and 400 very poor, and 401 and 500 severe.

On Wednesday, the Union ministry of earth science’s air quality monitoring centre, System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting and Research (Safar) said, “The overall Delhi air quality is in the moderate category. Surface winds are high and southwesterly, a change in wind direction to easterly is forecasted.”

Delhi is likely to see a hot day on Wednesday, as per the India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecast. The minimum temperature on Wednesday is likely to be 25 degrees Celsius (°C) while maximum temperature is predicted to reach 40°C. The minimum temperature on Tuesday was 25°C, and the maximum temperature was 42°C. Also Read | ‘No need for RT-PCR test if...’: ICMR issues new testing guidelines for Covid-19 Delhi’s air quality was in the moderate category on Wednesday morning. Data from Central Pollution Control Board showed that the hourly air quality index (AQI) at 7am stood at 156. On Tuesday, the average 24-hour AQI was 173. An AQI between zero and 50 is considered good, 51 and 100 satisfactory, 101 and 200 moderate, 201 and 300 poor, 301 and 400 very poor, and 401 and 500 severe. On Wednesday, the Union ministry of earth science’s air quality monitoring centre, System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting and Research (Safar) said, “The overall Delhi air quality is in the moderate category. Surface winds are high and southwesterly, a change in wind direction to easterly is forecasted.”