AAP seeks Delhi LG’s resignation over ‘poor’ law and order scene

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Monday alleged that Delhi was witnessing a rise in crime, and called on lieutenant governor VK Saxena to resign and allow the Arvind Kejriwal-led government to take charge of law and order in the Capital.

Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal.

The AAP remarks came two days after four armed men looted a bag containing ₹2 lakh from a cab at the busy Pragati Maidan tunnel, a brazen daylight robbery that was caught on CCTV.

Besides, a spate of crime incidents in recent weeks has led to the ruling party attacking the LG who is in-charge of law and order in city.

Chief minister Arvind Kejriwal tweeted, “LG should resign and make way for someone who can provide safety and security to the people of Delhi. If the Central Government is unable to make Delhi safe, hand it over to us. We will show you how to make a city safe for its citizens.”

HT reached out to the LG’s office, but officials there did not respond to requests for comments on Kejriwal’s remarks. The Bharatiya Janata Party too declined to comment on the matter.

AAP chief spokesperson Priyanka Kakkar, addressing a press conference, claimed that Delhi “is in the grip of utter lawlessness”, and called on Saxena to step down.

“Chief minister Kejriwal has repeatedly sought an appointment with the LG, urging him to prioritise the law-and-order situation in the city. It is evident that the current LG, being an outsider, lacks the necessary expertise to adequately understand and address the challenges faced by the city in terms of law and order. We believe it is time for the Delhi LG to consider resigning, allowing the Arvind Kejriwal-led government to take charge of maintaining law and order, just as we have proven our ability to deliver commendable results in the transformation of education and healthcare sectors,” Kakkar said.

