AAP leaders discuss prep for June 11 rally in Delhi’s Pragati Maidan

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has intensified preparations for its rally scheduled for June 11 at Delhi’s Ramlila Maidan to protest the Delhi services ordinance promulgated by the central government.

On Friday, AAP Delhi state convenor Gopal Rai met party officials at the party office to discuss the preparations. (HT Photo)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

On Friday, AAP Delhi state convenor Gopal Rai met party officials at the party office to discuss the preparations.

“Meetings will be held across all the mandals, and party workers will conduct door-to-door campaigns throughout Delhi, urging people to participate in the rally against the ordinance. The rally serves as a platform for the residents of Delhi to express their indignation and rage towards the Narendra Modi government’s ordinance. It is essential to recognise that the Constitution grants every citizen the right to vote, and any attempt by an individual or organisation to undermine this right should be met with a united public voice of opposition,” Rai said after the meeting.

Another meeting will be held on June 4 to further fine-tune the preparations, AAP said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

However, a senior Delhi Police officer said that they have not received a request for permission from the party or its officials to hold the rally.

“Starting June 5, a door-to-door campaign will be initiated, where party workers will visit every household in Delhi to extend invitations (to the citizens) to attend the rally. AAP’s vice presidents have been assigned specific Lok Sabha constituencies to oversee the preparations,” said Rai. Additionally, all MLAs and councillors have been tasked with mobilising people to ensure huge participation in the rally from across the Capital, AAP officials said.

HT reached out to the Bharatiya Janata Party but there was no response to queries regarding the matter.