AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan allowed shops in Waqf school: BJP

Delhi BJP chief Adesh Gupta on Monday alleged that AAP MLA and Delhi Waqf Board chairman Amanatullah Khan allowed commercial use of a waqf property that was meant for a school at Fatehpuri Mosque in Chandni Chowk.

Khan was arrested by the Anti-Corruption Branch on Friday.

Addressing a press conference on Monday, Gupta said, “Despite being the chairman of the Delhi Waqf Board, Khan closed the primary school running in Fatehpur Mosque in Chandni Chowk and built 11 new shops for which he got money that he spent for personal benefits. The work of the Waqf Board is to provide education to the poor children of the minority community, but the school was closed and a market was built there.”

Gupta alleged that the ruling party in Delhi stands exposed with its ministers and MLAs involved in scams. “But Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal still defends his corrupt ministers and associates,” said Gupta.

An AAP spokesperson did not comment on the allegations.

