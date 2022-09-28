Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan gets bail in Delhi Waqf Board graft case

Updated on Sep 28, 2022 03:56 PM IST

The Anti-Corruption Branch (ACB) had arrested Khan after day-long questioning and raids at multiple locations, including the Okhla MLA's premises, on September 16.

File photo of AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan being produced at the Rouse Avenue court in New Delhi. (PTI)
ByHT News Desk

Delhi's Rouse Avenue Court on Wednesday granted bail to AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan, in a case connected with alleged irregularities in appointment, misappropriation of funds and misuse of official position as chairman of the Delhi Waqf Board.

According to the FIR, Khan, while working as chairman of the Delhi Waqf Board, had illegally recruited 32 people in violation of norms and government guidelines.

A day ago, special judge Vikas Dhull had reserved its order on Khan's bail plea.

On Monday the court sent AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan to 14 days of judicial custody.

Senior advocate Rahul Mehra, appearing for Khan, said no rules were violated and the allegations were at best a procedural lapse, attracting departmental proceedings.

The counsel added all ingredients for Section 409 (Criminal breach of trust by a public servant or by banker, merchant or agent, etc.) of the IPC were missing and the prosecution had “cherry-picked the chairman of Waqf Board (Khan) for reasons of their choice.”

Mehra further said there was “absolutely no misappropriation of funds,” nor was there any prima facie evidence of any money has exchanged hands, adding “every penny was tracked and accounted for”.

Additional public prosecutor Atul Shrivastava said the stage in the case has not reached for grant of bail and Khan had lied to the agency about his mobile being lost.

The judge asked the APP how the public exchequer incurred a loss from Khan's alleged misconduct, while also seeking to know the amount if any.

Meanwhile, Khan's alleged aide and co-accused Laddan was remanded in two days of ACB custody by the court.

(With )

