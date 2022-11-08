AAP plans over ‘Kude Par Jansamvad’ before MCD election

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), which is focussing on lack of sanitation, poor garbage management, and alleged corruption by Delhi’s civic bodies in the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) elections, launched a ‘Kude Par Jansamvad’ (dialogue on poor sanitation services) campaign on Monday.

As part of the campaign, which will begin on November 8 and conclude on November 20, the party wants to hold dialogues with residents at each of the 13,682 polling booths in the Capital, AAP functionaries in the know of the matter said. They added that 600 spokespersons--party workers and leaders who will not be contesting the elections and will discuss the issue from a neutral perspective--have been handpicked and trained for the campaign.

The AAP has made sanitation services the centre of its election campaign, because garbage and sanitation affect every Delhi resident and offer an instant connect with the people, party functionaries said.

“AAP’s central agenda for MCD elections will be garbage; Jansamvad will start through party’s spokespersons at every booth. We will fight the elections and solve the problems by forming the government in MCD on the basis of this Jansamvad,” Delhi AAP convenor Gopal Rai said in a press conference.

The municipal election has been scheduled for November 4. The AAP, which has been in power in Delhi since 2015, is trying hard to dethrone the BJP which has been ruling the MCD for the last 15 years. The BJP has already launched its election campaign and party leaders, including Delhi BJP chief Adesh Gupta, leader of Opposition Ramvir Singh Bidhuri and other MPs are participating in a door-to-door outreach programme launched by the Delhi unit of the party.

“The BJP ruled the MCD for 15 years. They owe it to the people of Delhi to account for the massive dump they’ve converted this city into. This election will be fought on the issue of garbage. The public must decide whether an incompetent BJP is fit to manage the ever-rising landfills or will the world-class Kejriwal model clean it all up,” Rai said.

The AAP leader added the people of Delhi want to live in a clean city. “They want to give the responsibility of cleaning Delhi to CM Arvind Kejriwal now. The BJP can’t run away anymore. They will have to talk about their failures. Delhi deserves accountability,” said Rai.

During the dialogues, AAP leaders will raise questions on sanitation conditions and question people about the sanitation conditions in and around their locality. AAP MLA and MCD in-charge Durgesh Pathak said, “During the Jansamvad, the public will be asked five important questions related to garbage, including, will the responsibility of cleaning the garbage again be given to the BJP which has failed in the last 15 years or to AAP which has proven its merit?”

Pathak said around 1,000 to 1,200 booth samvaads will be conducted every day. “During the campaign, we will touch every nook and corner of Delhi,” said Pathak.

Meanwhile, Delhi BJP spokesperson Praveen Shankar Kapoor said since multiple alleged scams related to the AAP government have been exposed, they are not in a position to seek votes. “They have no election issue so they are spreading lies on sanitation. The BJP has done lots of work in MCD, such as introducing night sweeping, mechanical sweeping, installing 220 compactors for garbage disposal, closing 482 garbage dhalos, lowering landfill sites’ heights by introducing trommels. This apart, despite the economic crunch, we converted 600,000 streetlights into LED lights, successfully ran 253 mahila health centres & general dispensaries, upgraded 1,616 schools and installed swings and open gyms in over 5,000 parks. We are sure Delhi will re-elect us on the basis of our work,” Kapoor said.

