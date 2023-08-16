Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Delhi News / AAP protests at Dwarka Expressway over irregularities flagged by CAG report

AAP protests at Dwarka Expressway over irregularities flagged by CAG report

PTI |
Aug 16, 2023 12:13 PM IST

Several AAP leaders & workers, including national spokesperson Priyanka Kakkar and Reena Gupta, gathered near the highway, alleging project to be a “scam”.

The AAP on Wednesday protested at the under-construction Dwarka Expressway here after the Comptroller Auditor General of India (CAG) reportedly flagged the huge cost escalation in the construction of the expressway.

Delhi Chief Minister and AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal had alleged that the Narendra Modi-led government has broken "all records of corruption". (Twitter/AAP)

Several party leaders and workers, including chief national spokesperson Priyanka Kakkar and Reena Gupta, gathered near the Dwarka Expressway Highway, alleging the project to be a "scam".

“This is such a big scam that the road, for which an approval of 18 crore per km was given, was built at a cost of 251 crore,” Kakkar told PTI.

According to media reports, the CAG audit report on the implementation of Phase-I of the 'Bharatmala Pariyojana' highway projects flagged how the National Highways Authority of India's (NHAI) decision to go for an elevated carriageway on the Haryana portion of the Dwarka Expressway pushed up the construction cost to 251 crore per kilometer from 18.2 crore per kilometer.

Delhi Chief Minister and AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal had alleged that the Narendra Modi-led government has broken "all records of corruption".

However, the Ministry of Road, Transport and Highways has rejected the charge, calling it "gross misrepresentation of facts".

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
dwarka expressway construction scam
Sign in
Sign out
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP